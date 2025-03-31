Coastal defence over fighters

The West Clare Municipal District mayor has said Ireland must prioritise coastal defence over fighter jets.

An Cathaoirleach, Cllr Rita McInerney (FF) is calling for the creation of a national marine corps, and the provision of rigid inflatable boats, sea drones and frigates to protect Irish waters including the west coast of Ireland, which is “completely exposed” she said.

And she wants the Government to rethink its defence strategy, urging investment in coastal security rather than purchasing fighter jets.

Her comments follow reports on Government plans to spend between €60m and €100m on acquiring combat aircraft for Irish airspace, a move she believes does not address the country’s most pressing security risks.

“As someone who lives on the exposed Clare coast, I see first-hand that Ireland’s greatest security vulnerabilities come from the sea, not the sky,” she said.

“We need urgent investment in protecting our coastal waters, stopping drug smuggling, and securing our marine resources – not fighter jets that will spend most of their time grounded.”

The Doonbeg councillor has also outlined details of what she would like to see in a “comprehensive” coastal defence strategy.

In her opinion, instead of spending tens of millions of Euro on jets, Ireland needs a strong and modernised coastal defence strategy, including a dedicated Irish Marine Corps to patrol and protect Irish waters.

She would like to see rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for rapid-response and interception missions, jet ski-based sea drones similar to those deployed in Ukraine to track and neutralise maritime threats, and investment in frigates to ensure Ireland has a long-term and fully functional naval presence.

Her comments also come as the European Union (EU) unveiled its White Paper for European Defence and the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, on Wednesday of last week.

The plan proposes a massive-scale boost to EU defence spending of over €800bn to deter Russia from future attacks on a EU state.

Following the publication of the paper, EU Foreign policy Chief, Kaja Kallas said that Russia’s economy is in “full war mode” with 40% of its federal budget assigned to the military.

Meanwhile, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed last month that capital expenditure on defence will increase in the news two to three years referencing EU maritime security as a “huge” vulnerability where Ireland needs to “up its game”.

The West Clare councillor has also called for a strategic defence partnership with the United Kingdom. Recognising that the UK already provides air cover for Irish airspace, Cllr McInerney has proposed a more practical and cooperative approach.

She envisages that Ireland would take responsibility for securing the Irish Sea, intercepting smuggling operations, and monitoring suspicious maritime activity.

In return, the UK would continue providing air patrols along Ireland’s coast using their existing RAF resources.

“It makes far more sense to focus on protecting our coasts while working in partnership with the UK for air defence,” she said.

“This would ensure Ireland has real, tangible security without wasting billions on fighter jets.”

Her proposed coastal defence strategy would also strengthen Ireland’s economy in addition to bolstering national security, she believes.

This would be done by creating well-paid jobs through the recruitment of a marine corps, developing a new industry in naval technology and sea drones, and training young Irish apprentices in boat maintenance, rescue operations, and maritime security.

Furthermore, securing EU funding for border protection and anti-trafficking operations is another strand to the strategy.

Cllr McInerney is urging the Government to prioritise a defence strategy that reflects Ireland’s real security needs which, in turn would protect Clare’s coast and Ireland’s future, she believes.

“The West Coast of Ireland is completely exposed,” said McInerney.

“Any real threat, whether smuggling, illegal fishing, or hostile incursions, will come from the sea, not the air.”