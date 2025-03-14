Closure of Lisdoon post office a ‘blow to the confidence’ of North Clare

The closure of the Lisdoonvarna Post Office will be a devastating blow for the North Clare area, according to local councillor Joe Garrihy (FG).

An Post announced last night that the post office will close on March 28, as no suitable person or business has been found to take over the service.

The contract has been advertised on three occasions in recent months. The Clare Champion understands that two credible bids had come forward in recent weeks, but both have now withdrawn.

“It is devastating news to get. We have all been working hard on this for the last six months or longer since the current post mistress handed in her notice,” said Cllr Joe Garrihy.

“It is very worrying. If it closes, it is very hard to get a service like this back open again. Lisdoonvarna, because of its location, is a much more impactful closure.

“I believe this post office, where it is located, is much more important to the area than if you were to lose a post office in Limerick or Ennis or in Galway. This is about rural sustainability we’re talking about, protecting rural services.

“I have been seeking higher level intervention to have a proper look at it. The model that is there at the moment is designed to push them [post offices] into shops, and that has happened in locations like Ballyvaughan and Corofin.”

Mr Garrihy says that the loss of this vital service will have a big impact on the locality.

“It is a blow to the confidence. We have been working hard to build a regeneration plan, we have a hugely successful childcare centre, we are working on tourism, the Department of Education are buying a site for a new secondary school. There is planning permission going in for a significant development of housing in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“It’s a serviced town with water and wastewater. We are fighting to get these [serviced sites] in places like Lahinch and Miltown, so to lose this [post office] is such a damaging and negative thing.

“The core of this, is that it is very difficult with the package that is being offered to run rural post offices as a viable business. That needs a serious look at in my view.”

In a statement last night, An Post said they had exhausted all avenues for saving the post office.

“An Post regrets to announce the impending closure of Lisdoonvarna Post Office which unfortunately must cease trading on Friday, March 28 March next. We have exhausted all avenues to try and find a contractor to take on the post office contract there, but to no avail,” said a spokesperson.

“Department of Social Protection payments will move to Ennistymon Post office which is 12km away. Full post office services will be available at Ennistymon and at other local post offices including Ballyvaughan and Corofin. An Post apologies to our customers for this closure, which we worked hard to avoid, but were unable to prevent.”