A 58 year old Clonlara man has died following a fall while climbing Carrauntoohill in Kerry on Saturday.

The task of recovering Ger Duffy, a father of three, took a number of hours due to the difficult terrain.

The accident happened at about 12 noon on Saturday. Rescue 115 was alerted but could not land on the terrain. The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team led the search and recovery operation.