Cliffs farmers hold Liscannor meet-up

Farmers who own land on the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail held a private meeting with members of the IFA in Liscannor on Monday night last to formally decide how to respond to the recently published Tobin Report.

The report, which was tasked with developing a new model for the hugely popular walking trail, was commissioned by Clare County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Clare Local Development Company and the Department of Community and Rural Development.

It recommended a number of changes, including that the National Greenway Strategy be used as a model for the future governance of the scheme and that Clare County Council should secure operational control of the land involved, using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) if other options are not viable.

The farmers who met on Monday, who represent a many but not all of the 36 landowners on the route, have decided to write to Clare County Council to seek a meeting on the next step forward.

“We had a good number of farmers at the meeting, representing landowners across each section of the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail. To be quite honest people were happy to come together and we had an agreement within the room that we would collectively approach Clare County Council in relation to the Tobin Report,” said Tom Lane of Clare IFA.

“This would take place under the IFA including myself, Stephen Walsh, the present county chairperson, and Kevin Kinsella, who is the IFA’s infrastructure consultant. So this would be IFA led.

“We don’t know where the council stands at the minute to be honest but we intend to write to the council and tell them that we have come together and see will they come to the table, and if they do, what will be offered and what is their interpretation of the Tobin Report.”

The mention of possible CPOs in the Tobin Report sparked outrage among some landowners, with one farmer blocking his section of the Cliffs walk for a number of days in protest.

While the mention of the CPOs is still unwelcome amongst the farmers, it has not been specifically mentioned as something that needs to be taken off the table before negotiations can start.

“No matter where you go in farming circles and within the IFA, a CPO is something that we don’t want to engage in,” said Mr Lane.

“Historically, I don’t know if a CPO has ever been used in the purchase of land for a walkway. The one thing that we do know is that we have almost 40 landowners who all came together under a permissive walk scheme. They are still very committed to the idea of keeping the walk open.

“Realistically, it [the threat of a CPO] is always there, but if the council wish to develop and enhance the walking trail, the solution is to sit down with the landowners and look for a lease type scenario. “They need to work with the landowners and give everybody a secure future.

“The lease option came out of the Tobin Report as a viable alternative so we feel that it should be on the table.”

In May of last year, a Belgian medical student fell from the 700-foot-high cliff walk when the group she was travelling with tried to walk around another group on the trail.

In late July, a young boy who was travelling in Ireland with his parents, also fell to his death from the trail.

The Cliffs of Moher Trail was effectively closed in August of last year when a Sport Ireland audit found significant safety issues on the walking route.

While some sections of the trail have since been reopened, it is currently still impossible to walk the full length of the northern or southern sections of the trail.