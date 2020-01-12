Cleary Takes Over Banner Captaincy For 2020

Colm Collins has named his new captain for the Clare Senior Footballers.

St Joseph’s Miltown clubman Eoin Cleary has been chosen to take over the role for the coming season.

He succeeds Gary Brennan in the role, with the Clondegad man having decided to sit out this season.

Clare’s first National League fixture comes on January 26th when they take on Westmeath in Mullingar.

Next week’s Clare Champion will have an extensive league preview while the Champion Chats podcast will return in the lead up to the National Leagues to look ahead to the campaign.