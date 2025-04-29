CLDC oppose CPOs in letter to farmers

Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) has written to all 36 landowners on the Cliffs of Moher Trail, outlining its opposition to the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) on the popular tourist walk.

Speaking to The Clare Champion, CEO of CLDC Doirin Graham, said the mention of CPOs in the Tobin Report is a threat to the future sustainability of walking routes and greenways right across the country.

CLDC have been the management agency for the walking trail for the past 13 years, but that responsibility is expected to be transferred to Clare County Council in the weeks ahead, following recommendations in the Tobin Report.

The report also suggests that Clare County Council should consider the use of CPOs to secure land at the trail if other option are not workable.

“We don’t support the use of CPOs. The landowners on the cliffs gave permissive access to the trail and I don’t think that they ever envisioned that it might lead to the prospect of a CPO down the road,” said Ms Graham.

“I think it will be very difficult to reach agreement with landowners when they are very upset, and understandably so, about a potential CPO. I know it is in there [in the Tobin Report] as an option of last resort, but I don’t think that it should be in there at all. CLDC is very clear about this.

“We think that the council has to reach a settlement with the landowners based on a fair price and a reasonable agreement.”

“We don’t think that it should be in the report,” said Ms Graham.

“On that basis I think that the landowners will work with the council.

“Putting in a CPO is a very different thing. It is taking it to a level which is not acceptable. This has implications for all the other trails around Clare and the rest of the country.

“Other landowners can justifiably think that they have given the same permissive access, so are they going to be facing the same issue down the road. If they don’t intend to use it then why is it there in the report. This could be seen as a threat to the process nationally.”

CLDC has written to all the local farmers on the Cliffs of Moher Trail advising them of the organisations opposition to the possibility of CPOs being used.

“We wrote to the landowners to let them know that we don’t support the CPOs and about the potential changeover,” she said.

“We want them to know that we don’t support this. We have a relationship that goes back 15 years with those landowners, before the trail even started. We don’t want them to think that we signed up to something that is upsetting to them.”

CLDC currently manages more than 300km of walking routes in Clare, working with dozens of landowners and farmers on a week to week basis.

Ms Graham fears that the mention of CPOs in the Tobin Report could have a massive impact on the future of walking trails and greenways nationally.

“There is no need to go to the CPO level. I think it will do huge damage to the Cliffs [trail] but nationally too,” she said.

“In Clare we have a lot of landowners on the Burren Way and the East Clare Way who have signed up and given access to their land for a small payment.

“I just hope that it doesn’t have implications for that down the road. I think they [the landowners] know that we [CLDC] would never do that but some other statutory body could do that in the future. We don’t have the power to stop it but we certainly don’t support it.”

While the option of CPOs is mentioned in the code of best practice for developing greenways I Ireland, Ms Graham is adamant that the Cliffs of Moher Trail is not a greenway and the same approach should not be taken there.

“This is not a greenway. There is a national agreement for greenway’s which Fáilte Ireland, the Government and local authorities have signed up to, and in that there is a CPO option,” she said. “That is being used as the basis for agreement to use CPOs in this report. Those three partners [Fáilte Ireland, Clare County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development] were agreeable to it. But this is not a greenway.

“This is a trail that goes through people’s farmland. There is already permissive access there, there is a basis already for reaching agreement with the landowners.”

IFA Infrastructure Project Team chairperson, Paul O’Brien, said the threat of CPOs in the Tobin Report has sent shock waves to landowners on the Cliffs of Moher as well as farmers all over the country, who have facilitated walkways in their local communities and benefited tourism.

“Many years ago landowners on the Cliffs of Moher agreed to allow a permissive walk through their lands and they are now being threatened with a CPO,” he said.

“As a direct consequence of facilitating the walkway and making it a success through permissive access, landowners are facing the threat of a CPO. This is wrong and a complete abuse of power.”

Paul O’Brien said if Clare County Council or any other council were to follow through on the use of CPO in such circumstances, it would completely change the situation and have knock on effects on permissive access walkways all over the country.

He said instead of the threat of CPOs, Clare County Council need to engage with the IFA and the landowners in a meaningful and constructive way to work on a long term plan for the Cliffs of Moher which is fair to the farmers and the local community, and reflective of what the Cliffs of Moher walking trail brings to tourism in County Clare and beyond.