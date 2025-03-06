Clare’s Sharon Shannon to be Grand Marshal of Galway’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

Traditional Irish music superstar, Sharon Shannon, has been chosen to be the Grand Marshal of this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Galway City.

“We are thrilled to have Sharon Shannon as our Grand Marshal,” said Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane.

“Her immense talent, passion for Irish music, and dedication to preserving and sharing our culture worldwide make her the perfect representative for St. Patrick’s Day. We can’t wait to see her lead the parade and share in the festivities.”

Clare’s Sharon Shannon is celebrated for her exceptional talent as an accordionist and her incredible contributions to Irish music.

She has captivated audiences worldwide with her unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds and is one of Ireland’s most beloved musicians and a great inspiration for all the participants in the parade.

This year’s parade will see 50 community groups and over 3,000 participants take to the streets of Galway showcasing the city’s heritage, music, dance and different cultural backgrounds.

The parade will platform Galway’s shared sense of community, pride and that special atmosphere that makes Galway unique in what is shaping up to be the largest ever St Patrick’s Day Parade in the city.

The parade commences at 11.30am on Monday, March 17, and will depart from the University of Galway onto University Road, cross the Salmon Weir Bridge, onto Eglinton Street and continue through Eyre Square, to Bóther na mBan and finish at the Dyke Road Car Park.