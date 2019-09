Clarecastle Show 2019 – results

BEST IN SHOW

Cora Grogan – Labasheeda

BEST VASE OF GARDEN FLOWERS CONFINED TO CLARECASTLE

Betty Slattery

POTATO CHAMPIONSHIP

Thomas Slattery – Ballynacally

BEST VEGETABLE

Thomas Slattery – Ballynacally

BEST GLADIOLI

Thomas Slattery – Ballynacally

BEST ROSE

Thomas Slattery – Ballynacally

BEST PORTER CAKE

Tara McInerney – Ennis

BEST HOMEMADE JAM SPONGE

Marie Kerrigan – Island McGrath, Clarecastle

HORSES

Class 1 Champion Yearling Colt, Gelding or Filly

1st John Tyner, Knocksmall, Kinsale, Co. Cork,

Sundance Jackpot, Bred by Thomas Quigley, Sire: Tolan R, Dam: Limericks Girl

2nd Michael Keane, Moreen, Kilkee, Co. Clare, Bred by Jenny Glynn,

Sire: Ascalon, Sire of Dam: The Traveller

3rd Emily Crowley, Ardcahan, Dunmanway, Co. Cork

Bred by Pio Tully, Sire: Womanizer, Dam: Rostine Diamond

Class 2 Champion 2 year old Gelding or Filly

1st John Tyner, Knocksmall, Kinsale, Co. Cork

That’s Class Joe, Bred by Noel O’Shea, Sire: Maxum Joe, Dam: Mollip Diamond Strike

2nd Emily Crowley, Ardeahan, Donmanway, Co. Cork (Horse Doograne Master)

Class 3 Champion 3 year old Gelding or Filly

1st Donna Vowels, Kiltinan Stud, Fetard, Co. Tipperary

Bred by Lady Llyod Webber, Sire: Chilli Morning, Dam: Jazzin Along

2nd John Tyner, Knocksmall, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Bred by Frank Broderick, Sire: Womaniser, Dam: Doon Diamond

Class 4 Champion Young Horse of Show

Champion John Tyner, Knocksmall, Kinsale, Co. Cork

That’s Class Joe, Bred by Noel O’Shea, Sire: Maxum Joe, Dam: Mollip Diamond Strike

Reserve John Tyner, Knocksmall, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Sundance Jackpot, Bred by Thomas Quigley, Sire: Tolan R, Dam: Limericks Girl

Class 5 Best Lightweight Brood Mare with foal at foot

1st Susanne Kelly, Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Susie’s Diamond Miss, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Colin Diamond, Sire of Dam: Master IMP

2nd Pádraig O’Connell, Cree, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Romanov, Sire of Dam: Cruising

3rd Sinead Knaack, 186 Lurgan Park, Renmore, Galway

Sonny Money, Bred by Exhibitor

Class 6 Best Heavyweight Brood Mare with foal at foot

1st PJ Lehane, Castleview, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

PJs Delight, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Lux Z, Sire of Dam: Big Sink Hope

2nd Kevin Bermingham, Ballyalla, Ennis, Co. Clare

Templemaley Express, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Cougar, Sire of Dam: Fernhill Blossom

Class 7 Best Colt Foal likely to make a Show jumper or Eventer

1st Jimmy Casey, Clanola, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Vivant, Dam: Ricardo Z

2nd Edel Curtin, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Bibant, Dam: Cargoigg Dancer

Class 8 Best Filly Foal likely to make a Show jumper or Eventer

1st PJ Lehane, Castleview, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Munther, Sire of Dam: Lux Z

2nd John Nash, Circular Rd, Gort, Co. Galway

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Celtic Hero Z, Sire of Dam: Radown

3rd Susanne Kelly, Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Road to Happiness, Sire of Dam: Colin Diamond

4th Pádraig O’Connell, Cree, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: VDL Glasgow, Sire of Dam: Romanov

Class 10 Champion Foal of Show

CHAMPION FOAL PJ Lehane, Castleview, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Munther, Sire of Dam: Lux Z

RESERVE CHAMPION Jimmy Casey, Clanola, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Vivant, Dam: Ricardo Z

CLASS 11 THE CLARECASTLE SHOW SOCIETY presents

THE BANNER BROOD MARE CHAMPIONSHIP

1st Susanne Kelly, Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Susie’s Diamond Miss, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Colin Diamond, Sire of Dam: Master IMP

2nd Tom Newell, Kilcahill, Claregalway, Co. Galway

Kilcahill Diamond, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Colin Diamond, Dam: Kilcahill Naomi

3rd Seamus Lehane, Ballymacowen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Kilnadur Peaches n Cream, Bred by Steven McCarthy, Sire: Kings Master, Sire of Dam: Ghareeb

4th PJ Lehane, Castleview, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

PJs Delight, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Lux Z, Sire of Dam: Big Sink Hope

5th John Mulconroy, Tulla, Co. Clare

Able Mistress, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Roylands Seamaster, Dam: Able Albert

6th Derry Rothwell, Greenhall, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow

Greenhall Wishing Well, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Crosstowm Dancer, Sire of Dam: Cruising

Class 12 The Irish Shows Association & Clarecastle Agricultural Show Society present

The Colt Foal All-Ireland Championship

1st No. 2 Patrick Wafer, Parkmore, Carnew, Co. Wicklow

2nd No. 14 Kieran Fahy, Maulbrack, Enniskeane, Co. Cork.

3rd No. 12 Kieran O’Gorman, Brookfield House, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

4th No. 13 Stephen Culliney, Scool, Corofin, Co. Clare.

5th No. 5 PJ Glynn,Craobhin House Crannaghmore, Athlone, Co. Roscommon.

6th No. 10 Tom Newell, Kilcahill, Claregalway, Co. Galway.

Horse Sport Ireland Young Handler Championship Series 2018

JUNIOR

1st Niamh Sheridan, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

2nd Megan O’Sullivan, Ballytrasna, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick

3rd Erin Sheridan, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

4th Katie O’Connor, Rowels, Shaddock, Meelin, Co. Cork

5th Catherine Gorton, Dooneen, Magherabeg, Oughterard, Co. Galway

6th Chloe Glynn, Castletaylor, Ardrahan, Co. Galway

SENIOR

1ST Emma Reilly, 17 Rockmount Manor, Ballybeg, Ennis, Co. Clare

CATTLE

Salers

Class 26 Heifer or Cow born after 1st August 2018

1st John Burke, Manusmore, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Manusmore Tim

2nd John Burke, Manusmore, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Manusmore Troy

Class 27 Heifer or Cow born before 1st August 2018

1st John Burke, Manusmore, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Manusmore Nikita

2nd Declan Bell, Ballyvonnavaun, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Limousin

Class 28 Heifer or Bull calf born after 1st August 2018

1st Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare

2nd Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Ballybrown Polly, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Zag, Dam: Luanime

3rd Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Ballybrown Philippa, Bred by Exhibitor, Sire: Zag, Dam: Luanime

Class 31 Heifer or Cow born before 1st of August 2018

1st Donal Moloney,Roo West, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare

Charolais

Class 32(a) Heifer or Bull calf born after 1st August 2018

1st Richard Hackett, Clonlara, Co. Clare

2nd Gary O’Keeffe, Woodlawn, Knocklong, Co. Limerick

3rd Geard Lynch, Tulla, Co. Clare

Class 32(b) Heifer or Bull calf born after 1st August 2018

1st Michael Quinn, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare

2nd Gerry Lynch, Moymore, Tulla, Co. Clare

3rd Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Princess Belle, Bred by exhibitor, Sire: LZF, Dam: Ballybrown

Class 33 Heifer or Cow born before 1st of August 2018

1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Nuggett, Bred by Terry Clam, Sire: Julias Cesar, Dam: Emeraude

2nd Wiliam Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

Cush Oopsy Daisy

Hereford

Class 34 Heifer or Bull calf born after 1st of July 2018

1st Gerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda, Ennis, Co. Clare

Churchcross Hurler

2nd Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Gerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda, Ennis, Co. Clare

Churchcross Myrtle

Class 35 Cow or Heifer born before 1st July 2018

1st Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey, Ennis, Co. Clare

Shorthorns

Class 36 Calf born after 1st July 2018

1st David and Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd David and Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd David and Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 37 Cow or heifer born before 1st July 2018

1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Glan Rosie, Bred by M. Flatly, Sire: Lismacool Jerome, Dam: Bbethleham Patch

2nd David and Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd David and Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

Commercial Cattle

Class 40 Heifer calf born after 1stJanuary 2019

1st Shane Giltane, Croake, Co. Limerick

2nd Wiliam Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

3rd Shane Giltane, Croake, Co. Limerick

Class 41 Bull calf born after 1stJanuary 2019

1st Anne Gallery, Ballyea, Inagh, Co. Clare

2nd Anne Gallery, Ballyea, Inagh, Co. Clare

3rd Wiliam Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

THE GREAT MIDWEST CATTLE CHAMPIONSHIP

Class 43 Open to Bullock or Heifer Showing not more than 2 Permanent Teeth

on Day of Show

1st Billy Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfane, Co, Limerick

2nd Aisling Burke, Donaman, Croom, Co. Limerick

3rd Shane Giltaine, Ballymacave, Croagh, Co. Limerick

4th Billy Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfinane, Limerick.

5th Ame Gallery, Ballyea, Inagh, Co. Clare

6th Shane Giltaine, Ballymacave, Croagh, Co. Limerick

7th Ame Gallery, Ballyea, Inagh, Co. Clare

8th Billy Gubbins, Cush House, Kilfinane, Limerick.

9th David Cusack, Glencanane Beg Kildysart, Co. Clare

10th David Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

11th David Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Special Class

Class 44 Best pair of Cattle owned by the same Exhibitor

1st Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare

2nd Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

3rd Shane Giltaine, Ballymacave, Croagh, Co. Limerick

Champion: Michael Quinn, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare

Reserve: Donal Moloney, Ropo West, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare

Horticulture

Flowers

45 Best Vase Perennial Flowers

1st Cora Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

2nd Ann Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

46 Best Vase of Phlox – S Stems

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Marie Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

47 Best Lily – 1 Stem

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Carmel King, Dangan, Tulla, Co. Clare

3rd Carmel King, Dangan, Tulla, Co. Clare

48 Best Vase Annual Flowers

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

49 Best Vase Gladioli – 3 Spikes

2nd Palma Laliuk, 16 Newtown, Corofin, Co. Clare

50 Best Vase Gladioli – 1 Spike

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Des O’Halloran, Shanahea, Kildysart, Co.Clare

51 Best Vase Floribunda Rose – 1 Stem

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Nancy Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

3rd Palma Laliuk, 16 Newtown, Corofin, Co. Clare

52 Best Vase of H.T. Roses – 3 Stems

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Palma Laliuk, 16 Newtown, Corofin, Co. Clare

53 Best Single Bloom H.T. Rose

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Bernadette Jennings, Main St, Kinvara, Co. Galway

3rd Palma Laliuk, 16 Newtown, Corofin, Co. Clare

54 Best Vase Sweet Pea – 9 Stems

1st Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Bernadette Jennings, Main St, Kinvara, Co. Galway

3rd Patricia Lavery, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

55 Best Flowering Shrub – 3 stems

(Excluding Hydrangea)

1st Betty Slattery, Clarehill, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Ann Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

55 A Best Stem of Berried Shrub – 1 Stem

1st Ann Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Betty Slattery, Clarehill, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

3rd Patricia Lavery, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

56 Best Foliage Tree or Shrub – 1 Stem

1st Marie Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

57 Best Vase Asters – 5 Blooms

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

58 Best Vase Antirrhinums – 3 Blooms

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

59 Best Vase French Marigolds – 5 Blooms

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

60 Best 5 Pansies Displayed on a Plate

1st Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Bernadette Jennings, Main St, Kinvara, Co. Galway

3rd Eve Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

61 Best Pot Plant – Flowering

1st Marian Dillon, Conolly, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Des O’Halloran, Shanahea, Kildysart, Co.Clare

3rd Des O’Halloran, Shanahea, Kildysart, Co.Clare

62 Best Vase Hydrangea

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

JOINT 3rd Marie Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare.

And Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

63 Best Pot Plant – Foliage

1st Martha Dillon, Connolly, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Palma Laliuk, 16 Newtown, Corofin, Co. Clare

64 Best Vase Decorative Dahlias – Large or Giant – 1 Bloom

1st Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

65 Best Vase Medium Dec. Dahlias – 3 Blooms

1st Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

66 Best Vase Small Dec. Dahlias –5 Blooms

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

67 Best Vase Cactus Dahlias – Large / Giant – 1 Bloom

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

68 Best Vase Cactus Dahlias – Medium – 3 Blooms

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Bernadette Jennings, Main St, Kinvara, Co. Galway

3rd John McGrath, Sharepark, Kildysart, Co. Clare

69 Best Vase Cactus Dahlias – Small – 5 Blooms

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

70 Best Vase Pom Pom Dahlias – 5 Blooms

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

71 Best Vase of Garden Flowers Confined to Clarecastle

1st Betty Slattery, Clarehill, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Ethel Slattery, Kockfierna, Patrick St, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

3rd Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Vegetables

72 Best Dish of 5 Potatoes – Early Coloured

1st Michael McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

73 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – Early White

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

74 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – Main Crop Coloured

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

75 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – Main Crop White

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

76 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – Cooked

1st Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

77 Best Half Dozen Seed Potatoes – Coloured

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Michael McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

78 Best Half Dozen Seed Potatoes – White

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

79 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – Kerr Pinks

1st Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

80 Best Dish 5 Potatoes – British Queens

1st Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Michael McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

81 Best 4 Correctly Named Dishes of Potatoes – 5 of Each Variety

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

82 Potato Championship – Best Dish of 5 Potatoes – One Variety

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

83 Best 5 Shallots

1st Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Anne Marie Jennings, Ballygaddy Rd, Tuam, Galway

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

84 Best 5 Onions

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Anne Marie Jennings, Ballygaddy Rd, Tuam, Galway

85 Best 3 Carrots – Stump

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

86 Best 3 Carrots – Long

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

87 Best 3 Parsnips

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

88 Best 3 Beetroot

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Anne Marie Jennings, Ballygaddy Rd, Tuam, Galway

3rd Val Egan, Rostan, Corofin, Co. Clare

89 Best Head of Lettuce – (1)

1st Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

2nd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

3rd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

90 Best 6 Pods of Peas

1st Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Gerard Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

91 Best 3 Stalks Rhubarb

1st Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Don McCarthy, Drumealle, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

92 Best 5 Cut Herbs

1st Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

3rd Marie Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

93 Best 5 Tomatoes Ripe

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Mary McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

94 Best 5 Cherry Tomatoes

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

3rd Cora Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

95 Best Collection of Vegetables – 3 Kinds – 3 of Each Kind

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Gerard Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

95A Any other Vegetable – Cucumber, Cabbage etc.

1st Julie Taylor,Spancilhill, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Harold Herlihy, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare

Fruit

97 Best 5 Apples – “Bramley Seedling”

1st Eve Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush. Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

98 Best 5 Apples – “Worcester Pearmain”

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondagad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

99 Best 5 Apples – “Charles Ross”

1st Betty Slattery, Clarehill, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd John McGrath, Shorepark, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

100 Best 5 Apples – “Any other Dessert Variety”

1st Gerard Hannon, Cahercon, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd John McGrath, Shorepark, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

101 Best 5 Apples – “Any other Cooking Variety”

1st Tess Diviney, Foxtail Hill, Gort, Co Galway

2nd Aine O’Brien, Ballymachill, Barefield, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Betty Slattery, Clarehill, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

102 Best 5 Pears – Any Variety

1st Thomas P. Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Bernadette Mee, St Martin’s, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

103 Best 5 Plums – Any Variety

1st Paula Cusack, Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Thomas P. Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Mary McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

103A Best Dish of any other fruit (Figs, Blackberries, Peaches, etc)

1st Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

2nd Julie Taylor, Spancilhill, Co. Clare

3rd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

Children’s Class

104 Best Vase Wild Flowers

1st Lauren Keane, Shanahea, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Diarmuid Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Ryan Keane, Shanahea, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

HOME BAKING

Class 105 Best Homemade Jam Sponge Cake – No Cream

1st Marie Kenigan, Island McGrath, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Martina McDonagh, Kinnielty, Liscannor, Co. Clare

3rd Marie Garry, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 106 Best Homemade Round Maderia Cake (not to exceed 10” / 25cm)

1st Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Eamonn Murphy, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 107 Best Homemade Soda Cake (Brown)

1st Phyllis Cleary, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Brede Tuohy, St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 108 Best Homemade Soda Cake (White)

1st Phyllis Cleary, Kildysart, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Martina McDonagh, Kinnielty, Liscannor, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Liddy, Lislea, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare

Class 109 Best Homemade Porter Cake

1st Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Brede Tuohy, St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

3rd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 110 Best Homemade Apple Tart (Not to exceed 9” / 23cm)

1st Phyllis Cleary, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 111 Best Homemade Rhubarb Tart (Not to exceed 9” / 23 cm)

1st Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 112 Best 6 Homemade White Scones

1st Phyllis Cleary, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Geraldine O’Connell, Gort Glass, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Class 113 Best 6 Homemade Sultana Scones

1st Val Egan, Rostan, Corofin, Co. Clare

2nd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Geraldine O’Connell, Gort Glass, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Class 114 Best 6 Variety of Scones (Sweet or Savoury)

1st Brede Tuohy, St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Anne Nestor, Woodmount, Ennistymon, Co. Clare

CHILDREN’S SECTION:

Class 115 Best 6 Homemade decorated Fairy Buns

1st Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Kathlyn Higgins, Ballycar, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare

3rd Addison O’Loughlin, 56 Garden View, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 116 Best 6 Homemade decorated Rice Crispy Buns

1st Robyn Tuohy, 32 St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Emily O’ Brien, Ballymachill, Barefield, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Aoife Murphy, 36 Castlerock, Tulla Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

JAMS

Class 117 Best pot of Strawberry Jam

1st Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Mary Dolan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 118 Best pot of Gooseberry Jam

1st Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Brede Tuohy, St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 119 Best pot of Marmalade

1st Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Mary Dolan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 119A Best Pot of Jam – Any Other Variety

1st Brede Tuohy, St Josephs Tce, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

3rd Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

CHUTNEY/RELISH

Class 120 Any Variety

1st Martha Daffy, Inch, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Lily Cahir, Buncraggy, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Tara McInerney, 36 Victoria Court, Cusack Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

EGGS

Class 121 Best ½ Dozen Brown Hen Eggs

1st Aaron McCarthy, Hill Crest, Maghera, Inagh, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Áine O’Brien, Ballymachill, Barefield, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 122 Best ½ Dozen Duck Eggs

1st Marie Meere, 71 Abbey Court, Limerick Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Rebecca Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

3rd Carmel Eustace, Effernan, Kildysart, Co. Clare

CRAFT CLASSES

Class 123 Any Handknitted Garment

1st Mary Devitt, Gortalougha, Inagh, Co. Clare

2nd Susan Killoughery, Lisheen, Tiermaclane, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Liddy, Lislea, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare

Class 124 Any Article in Crochet – Wool/Cotton Yarn

1st Joanne Lynch, 10 Woodlands, Kilrush Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Helena Boatman, 31 Abbeyville, Clare Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Anne Marie Jennings, Ballygaddy Rd, Tuam, Galway

Class 125 Any Handknitted/Cochet – Baby Garment

1st Geraldine Kennedy, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

2nd Mary Hill, Ballynacally, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Hogan, 4 Mount, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 126 Any painting by a member of Clarecastle Daycare Centre

1st Noelle Gleeson, C/O Daycare Centre, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Mena Power, C/O Daycare Centre, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

3rd Alice McGee, C/O Daycare Centre, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 127 Any item of Embroidery

1st Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Susan Killoughery, Lisheen, Tiermaclane, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Linda Daffy, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 128 Any Article of Handcraft in Wood

1st Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Rita O’Driscoll, Moyasta, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Class 129 Any Handmade Card – not exceeding 7×5”

1st Maureen Murphy, Drehidnagower, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Zoe Quinn, Laharden, Tulla, Co. Clare

3rd Kathleen Murtagh, 36 Castlerock, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 130 Any Article of Handcraft – made by a Senior Citizen

1st Margaret Lynch, Carraig Duin, Kilrush Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Tommy Morrisey, Brothers of Charity, Gort Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Noel Considine, Brothers of Charity, Hazel Lane, Gort Rd, Ennis, Co. Clar

3rd Maureen Murphy, Drehidnagower, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 131 Any Painting – by a Senior Citizen

1st Mary McNamara, Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd John McGrath, Sharepark, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd John McGrath, Sharepark, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Class 132 Best Article of Art/Craft – Children U10 @ August 31st 2019

1st Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Eve Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Class 133 Best Article of Art/Craft – Children U18 @ August 31st 2019

1st Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Marcal Castane Ayats, 36 Castlerock, Tulla Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Emily Lynch, Lissane, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 134 Best Article in Stained Glass – not exceeding 12×12”

1st Mary Hogan, 4 Mount, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Mary Hogan, 4 Mount, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Hogan, 4 Mount, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare

PHOTOGRAPHY

Class 135 Local Scene – named

1st Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 136 Child or Children

1st Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

2nd Aoibheann Rooghan, Fountain, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Cora Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Class 137 Landscape or Seascape

1st Martin Jennings, Main St, Kinvara, Co. Galway

2nd Nancy Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 138 Flower or Flowers

1st Liam Hayes, Claremount, Clarecastle, Clare

2nd Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

3rd Maura Hayes, Claremount, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Class 139 Wildlife – Animal, Fish or Bird

1st Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 140 Sunrise or Sunset

1st Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

2nd Annie Grogan, Ballina, Labasheeda, Kilrush, Co. Clare

3rd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

Class 141 Farm Scene

1st Maura Hayes, Claremount, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Áine O’Brien, Ballymachill, Barefield, Ennis, Co. Clare

Class 142 Funniest picture with caption

1st Nichola Shannon, 36 Annagh Dún, Inagh, Co. Clare

2nd Paula Cusack, Glencanane, Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

3rd Marian Dillon, Conolly, Ennis, Co. Clare

Best Photograph in Show

Paula Cusack,Glencanane Beg, Kildysart, Co. Clare

PONY CLASSES

Class 160 Open Working Hunter Lead Rein

1st Olive Murphy – Rising Mist

2nd Sasha Smith – Moortown Fairytale

3rd Noelle Cobbe – Ceulan Romeo

Class 161 First Year Cradle Stakes

1st Ronan Gilvarry – Dubarry

2nd Aine Collins –

3rd Anna Gilligan – Rath Bobby

4th Olive Murphy – Rising Mist

Class 162 Open Cradle Stakes

1st John Kelly – Seaview Romeo

2nd Olive Murphy – Rising Mist

3rd Anna Gilligan – Rath Bobby

Class 163 Open Working Hunter Starter Stakes

1st Majorie Hardiman – Creganna Amber

2nd Roisin Dobson – Blackfort Jay

3rd Liam Ruttle – Tonto

4th John Kelly – Mandella

Class 164 Open 133cm Working Hunter

1st Majorie Hardiman- Dunmaster

2nd Roisin Dobson – Blackfort Jay

Class 165 Open 143cm Working Hunter

1st Blanaid Ryan – Boskill Queen Bee

2nd Caoimhe Dobson – Bricket Echo

3rd ? (No. 6)

4th Megan O’Donovan – Scooby

Class 166 Open 153cm Working Hunter

1st Dean McGrath – Hazzlerock Colleen

2nd Blanaid Ryan – Paddy Moloney

3rd Laura Andrews – Holly

Working Hunter Pony Championship

Champion Dean McGrath – Hazlerock Colleen

Reserve Blanaid Ryan – Boskill Queen Bee

Class 167 Open Working Hunter – Connemara U16 @ 1st Jan 2019

1st Caoimhe Dobson – Brickie Echo

2nd Deirdre Cronin – Newline Boy

Class168 Open Working Hunter – Connemara Over 16 @ 1st Jan 2019

1st Dean McGrath – Hazelrock Colleen

2nd Majorie Hardiman – Clonmoylan Red Hugh

Class 169 Open Intermediate Working Hunter

1st Majorie Hardiman – Creganna Dandini

2nd Deirdre Cronin – Newline Boy

3rd Aoibhe O’Rourke – Mr Spot

Class 170 Local Working Hunter Class

1st Caoimhe Dobson – Brickie Echo

2nd Emma Andrew – Holly

3rd Roisin Dobson – Blackfort Jay

Class 171 Open 128cms Show Pony Riding Class

1st John Kelly – Chagford Leon

2nd Sasha Smith – Barford Party Time

Class 172 Open 138cms Show Pony Riding Class

1st Erin Sheridan

Class 173 Open 148cms Show Pony Riding Class

1st Breid Shannon – Absolutely Broadgrove

SHOW PONY CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion : John Kelly – Charford Leon

Reserve Champion : Breid Shannon – Absolutely Broadgrove

Class 174 Open Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein Class

1st Sasha Smith – Moortown Fairytale

2nd Ciara Geoghan – Vanilla

Class 175 1st Year Ridden HP-SP

1st Luke Sweeney – Waxwing Pimms

2nd Sasha Smith – Singing the Blues

3rd Noelle Cobbe – Urlanmore Kenobi

Class 176 Open Show Hunter Pony First Ridden Class

1st John Kelly – Seaview Romeo

2nd Sean Sweeney – Waxwing Pimms

3rd Olive Murphy – Rising Mist

4th Sasha Smith – Moortown Fairytale

Class 177 Open 123cm Show Hunter Pony Class

1st Ronan Gilvarry – Dubarry

2nd Olive Murphy – Rising Mist

3rd Liam Ruttle – Treowen Ranger

Class 178 Open Show Pony Lead Rein Class

1st Lily Donohue – Woodroyd Flower Girl

2nd Sasha Smith – Singing the Blues

3rd Ethen Considine

4th Ciara Geoghegan – Vanilla

MINI CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion: Lily Donohue Woodroyd Flower Girl

Reserve: John Kelly – Seaview Romeo

Class 180 Open Show Hunter Starter Stakes

1st Majorie Hardiman – Cregaanna Amber

2nd John Kelly – Mandella

3rd Liam Ruttle – Bronheulog Sunny Boy

4th Melissa O’Connor – Lucifer

STARTER STAKES CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion Majorie Hardiman – Creganna Amber

Reserve John Kelly – Mandella

Class 181 Family Pony Lead Rein Class

1st (JOINT FIRST) Dylan Cregan – Super King

1s Ethan Considine

Class 182 Open Intermediate Show Hunter

1st Tom McNamara – Blennerville Carmute

2nd Cathriona Glynn – Castletaylor Cobrador

Class 183 Open 153cm Show Hunter

1st Melissa O’Connor – Carnawee Filgree

2nd Majorie Hardiman – Creganna Irish

3rd Cathriona Glynn – Castletaylor Corbrador

Class 184 Open 143cm Show Hunter

1st Cathriona Glynn – Yealand Pilgrim

2nd John Kelly – Dreamer

3rd Rowan Collins – Razor Sharp

4th Erin Sheridan – Wyncroft Limelight

Class 185 Open 133cm Show Hunter

1st Marjorie Hardiman – Creganna Dancer

2nd Liam Ruttle – Bronheulog Sunny Boy

3rd Melissa O’Connor – Lucifer

Class 186 Open Ridden Connemara U16 on 1st Jan 2019

1st Melissa O’Connor – Carnawee Filgree

2nd Emma Andrews –

Class 187 Open Ridden Connemara Over 16 on 1st Jan 2019

1st Dean McGrath – Hazleock Colleen

2nd Catherine Costigan – Abbeyside Codemore

Class 188 Novice Show Hunter (133-153cm) Ponies

1st Marjorie Hardiman – Creganna Iris

Connemara Champion: Dean Mcgrath – Hazlerock Colleen

Reserve: Marjorie Hardiman

Intermediate Champion : Marjorie Hardiman – Greganna Dandini

Reserve: Tom Mcnamara – Blennerville Carnute

Show Hunter Pony Champion : Cathriona Glynn – Yealand Pilgrim

Reserve: Marjorie Hardiman – Greganna Dancer

Dogs

Class 146 Childrens Class U14

1st Tilly, Chloe Donohoe, Quin

2nd Oscer D.J. , Fionn O’Leary, Clarecastle

3rd Dora, Saoirse Donnellan, O’Callaghan Mills

Class 147 Toy Breeds

1st Romeo, Paddy Moroney, Spanish Point

2nd Toby, Mona Goode, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

3rd Bonnie, Donnacha O’Brien, Newtown Tipp

Class 148 Terriers

1st Thor, Kazis Mazonas, Galway

2nd Tikka, Sheila Godfrey, Limerick

3rd Misty, Damien O’Donoghue, Ruan

Class 149 Any breed led by a lady

1st Larkin, Mona Goode, Galway

2nd Winston, Eileen Moroney, Spanish Point

3rd Cassie, Rosemary Chambers, Cork

Class 150 Any breed not classed

1st Rio, Mona Goode, Galway

2nd Ace, Hang Marzouk, Loughrea

3rd Finbar, Sadbh McMahon, Clooney

Class 151 Dog I’d like to take home

1st Button, Maria O’Sullivan, Labasheeda

2nd Boszie, Lorraine Flannery, Portumna

3rd Cassidy, Liz, Ennis

Class 152 Best Groomed Dog

1st Cassie, Rosemary Chambers, Cork

2nd Lollypop, Massie O’Brien, Ennis

3rd Lady, Damien O’Donoghue, Ruan

Class 153 Best Dog in Fancy Dress

1st Prince, Sophie O’Donnell, Quin

2nd Gizmo & Indie, Martin Nilan, Ballyvaughan

3rd Abby, Maggie O’Leary, Inagh

Class 154 Best Puppy

1st Spencer, Emily Boatman, Ennis

2nd Dora, Kerry Hall, O’Callaghans Mills

3rd Roxy, Alanagh Attewell, Ennis

Class 155 Best Child Handler U12

1st Fern, Oisin Barenscher, Gort

2nd Bonnie, Donncha O’Brien, Newtown Tipp

3rd Prince, Sophie O’Donnell, Quinn

Champion of the Show: Thor, Kazimieras Mazonas, Galway

Reserve: Tlly, Chloe Donoghue, Quin

Horses:

Horses 90

– Divided between John Joe Tierney`s Athea Clover Dew (James Cregan), John Joe Tierney`s Athea Masters Kannan (James Cregan), Loretta Enright`s Ballyengland Whisper (Edward Enright), John & Marie Burke`s CES Chippy Lady (Peter O’Keeffe), Sean Duggan`s Churchtown Quality Breeze (Sean C Duggan), Lorna Conroy`s Clontarf Annabella (Lorna Conroy), Vicky Collins`s Fabienne (Vicky Collins), Thomas Lane`s Jacksons Golden Dusk (Aine Lane), Desmond O’Brien `s Kilnaboy Emily (Alex O’Brien), Patrick Dennehy`s KVC JUMBO (Patrick Dennehy), Loretta Enright`s Lantender Recession (Edward Enright), Sean Duggan`s LSV Cardento Cruise (Sean C Duggan), Jacinta Walsh`s Mermus Surprise (Jacinta Walsh), Marie O’Gorman `s Mon Plaisir (Laura O’Gorman ), Loretta Enright`s Piltown Boyo (Edward Enright), Noel Kelly`s Wotjamacolhim (Laura kelly).

Horses 1.00m Munster Series

– Divided between Hallie Tilley`s american influence (Hallie Tilley), John Joe Tierney`s Athea Masters Kannan (James Cregan), Brian McInerney`s C.E.S. Cougar Hill (Sarah McInerney), John & Marie Burke`s CES Chippy Lady (Peter O’Keeffe), Marie Burke`s CES Dobson (Darragh Burke), Sean Duggan`s Churchtown Quality Breeze (Sean C Duggan), Grainne Davoren`s Csf crystal (Grainne Davoren), Willie O’Dea`s Curraghmore Cailin (Willie O’Dea), Aisling Reidy`s Ecklands Alpha Polaris (Aisling Reidy), Thomas Lane`s Jacksons Golden Dusk (Aine Lane), Desmond O’Brien `s Kilnaboy Emily (Alex O’Brien), Carmel Connaire`s Kyle beg Piper (Sarah Anne Garrigan), Marie O’Gorman `s Mon Plaisir (Laura O’Gorman ), Ciara Mc carthy`s Nollaig (ies) (Ciara Mc carthy), Loretta Enright`s Quickstep Commander (Edward Enright), Noel Kelly`s Wotjamacolhim (Laura kelly).

Amateur A & AA

– Divided between Derrick Burke`s Tyreda Chip (Derrick Burke), Aisling Tonery`s ti amo darcy (Aisling Tonery), Aideen Kirby`s Derg Masterpiece (Aideen Kirby).

Horses 1.10

– 1, Andrew Hodgins`s BOBELLO (Andrew Hodgins); 2, Tom Barry`s Fountain Willow (Christopher Slattery); 3, Michael Lillis`s Portglorian Cruise (Michael Lillis); 4, Brian Moran`s Fortside Sparkle (Robyn Moran); 5, Marie Burke`s Dark Son CES (Robbie Clancy); 6, Lorna Casey`s Millstreet Lana (Annie Twomey).

Horse 1.20m

– 1, Brian Moran`s European Cruise (Robyn Moran); 2, Adrian Hewson`s Calanthe Slot (Sven Hadley); 3, Hadley Sport Horses`s Vvood Stock De Breve (Sven Hadley); 4, Norma Stafford Lynch`s CES Chipalier (Aoife Whelan); 5, Brian Quain`s Dug OUT (Brian Quain); 6, Aislinn Traynor`s AHG Whiterock Highland (Sven Hadley).

Horse 1.25m Munster Development League

– 1, Brian Moran`s European Cruise (Robyn Moran); 2, Grainne Costello`s Annestown Clover Concorde (Conor Costello); 3, Vera Griffin`s Cushlas Fryday (Robyn Moran); 4, Donal Geaney`s Inspector Roscoe (Dan Geaney); 5, Eoin Glynn`s Colesgrove Cavalier (Robyn Moran); 6, Morningside Stud`s Ballistic M2S (Tori Dunn).

Ponies:

128 70cm U10

– Divided between Evelyn Tighe`s Ardavon Jess (Mollie Russell), Ciara Hannon`s Askamore Lass (Emily- Kate Hannon), Kenneth Kerin `s Charlie’s Pride (Sophie mae Kerin), Ailish Hynes`s Gleninagh Inis Dom (Annie Hynes), Caroline Considine`s Kilgobbin Molly (Oisin Considine), Patrick O’Looney`s Rosie Boo (Padraig O’Looney), Anne Barry`s Rough Rebel (Michael Barry), Marie Costello`s Seanie Thunder (Joanne Costello ), Lisa O Dwyer`s Smoker (Sarah O Dwyer), Jonathan Flynn`s Smokey joe (IHR) (Charlie Flynn).

128 80cm

– Divided between Evelyn Tighe`s Ardavon Jess (Mollie Russell), Jonathan Flynn`s Ballyfree Tiger Lily (Charlie Flynn), Tom Barry`s Banner Spirit (Tomás Barry), Deirdre O’Neill`s Canary yellow (roisin cahill), Kenneth Kerin `s Charlie’s Pride (Sophie mae Kerin), Edel Dore`s Cill Chan Kenny (JACK DORE), Joe Barry`s Collier (Una Barry), Deirdre O’Neill`s Cuffesgrange Ever So Clever (roisin cahill), Tara Glynn`s IM A STARBOY (emily lynch), Karen Whelan`s Leadmore Breeze (SHANE Whelan), Eoghan Barry`s Mabaroan Splash mountain (Tomás Barry), Ciara Hannon`s Midnight Rain (Michael Hannon), T.J. Carey`s Red Rock 111 (Gavin Carey), Patrick O’Looney`s Rosie Boo (Padraig O’Looney), Aoife Clancy`s Ziggys Quest (Amy Clancy).

128 90cm

– 1, Deirdre O’Neill`s Canary yellow (roisin cahill); 2, Eoghan Barry`s Glenkeen Irish Pride (Tomás Barry); 2, Sparkling Equine`s Lackaghmore Katie (Kian Dore ); 4, Joya Burns`s Monserrat Seamist (Elsie Carey); 5, Edel Dore`s Cill Chan Kenny (JACK DORE); 6, Norma Stafford Lynch`s Rockstown Little Chief (emily lynch).

128 1.00

– 1, Sparkling Equine`s Sparkling Miss Leglands (Kian Dore ); 2, Sparkling Equine`s Sparkling Ruby May (Kian Dore ); 3, Paula Williams`s PARC Kickin It (Andrea Barry); 4, Mary Boland`s Coppenagh Viking (Kian Dore ); 5, Thomas Moloney`s Rosslayne Rob Roy (Tommy Moloney); 6, Norma Stafford Lynch`s Rockstown Little Chief (emily lynch).

138 80cm

– Divided between Alison Cummins`s Cill Na Mona Babe (Rian Cummins), Alison Cummins`s Kildysart Best (Rian Cummins), Meabh Hennessy`s No Dout About It (Anna Taaffe), Gabriel Quinn `s Queen Lizzie (Ciara Quinn ), Marie Burke`s Spike B (Sinead Burke).

138 90cm

– Divided between Martha McNamara`s Battlestown Tim (Daisy McNamara), Thomas Moloney`s Chino (Tommy Moloney), Alison Cummins`s Cill Na Mona Babe (Rian Cummins), Billy O’Sullivan`s Connor Mara (Sarah O’Sullivan), Bernie Roche`s Gunner Go (Chloe Roche), Meabh Hennessy`s No Dout About It (Anna Taaffe), Marie Burke`s Spike B (Sinead Burke), Caroline Costello`s Springhill Rocky (Tara Costello).

138 1.00m

– 1, Martha McNamara`s Mayfield Celebration (Daisy McNamara); 2, Yvonne Madden`s Kiltormer Grey Alert (Andrea Coffey); 3, Joya Burns`s Bob Bob (Jill Greene); 4, Michael Egan`s Amirrillo (Kate Egan); 5, Caroline Costello`s Springhill Rocky (Tara Costello); 6, Billy O’Sullivan`s Connor Mara (Sarah O’Sullivan).

138 1.10m

– 1, Martha McNamara`s Mayfield Celebration (Daisy McNamara).

148 90cms

– Divided between Deirdre O’Neill`s Allihies Fir Dubh (Ellen Barry), Martha McNamara`s Baileys Clover (Chloe McNamara), Brian Quinn`s Dadas Little Prince (Lauren Quinn), Noreen Hayes`s Derrivane Moss (Siobhan Davern Hayes), Pat Bolton`s Granite Storm (Kate Bolton), David Moran`s Killaloe Fear Donn (AVA MACKAY), James Flynn`s Lettermore Boy (Sean C Duggan), Deirdre O’Neill`s lightening sadat (patrick cahill), Siobhan McNulty`s Parkroe Lilly Pondi (Ava McNulty), Carrowvilla Farm`s Simple (Jack Mc Mahon), Claire Costello`s Smokie Charlie (Emily Costello), Michael Lillis`s Tonovoher Girl (Sean C Duggan).

148 1.00m

– Divided between Deirdre O’Neill`s Allihies Fir Dubh (Ellen Barry), Peter O’Keeffe`s Attyrory Early Addition (Peter O’Keeffe), Martha McNamara`s Baileys Clover (Chloe McNamara), Deirdre O’Neill`s Black Assasin (Laya Moloney), Martha McNamara`s Carismo Clover (Chloe McNamara), Pat Bolton`s Granite Storm (Kate Bolton), Desmond O’Brien `s Kingdom Connie (Alex O’Brien), James Flynn`s Lettermore Boy (Sean C Duggan), Jodie Gleeson`s Parkview Girl (IPS) (Alan Gleeson).

148 1.10m

– 1, Claire Costello`s Coumbrack Mr (Emily Costello); 2, Noreen Hayes`s Dromsligo Katie (Siobhan Davern Hayes); 3, Carrowvilla Farm`s Oh Reilly (Jack Mc Mahon); 4, Caroline Costello`s blessington blacklier (Orla Costello); 5, Seamus Madden`s HHS Chillax (Kara Madden); 6, Jodie Gleeson`s Cooga Blue (Alan Gleeson).

148 1.20m

– 1, Claire Costello`s Hello Noble Lady (Emily Costello); 2, Deirdre O’Neill`s Sir Henry (IHR) (Laya Moloney); 3, Noreen Hayes`s Dromsligo Katie (Siobhan Davern Hayes); 4, Martina Coffey`s Sparkling Apache Gold (Anna Coffey).

Newcomers 50cm

– No Entries for this Class.

Newcomers 60cm

– Divided between Mairéad Carroll`s Copper Q (Ellie Carroll), Ailish Hynes`s Gleninagh Bingo (Aoibhnn Barry), Ailish Hynes`s Gleninagh Inis Dom (Annie Hynes), Seamus Fives`s Pallas Fondi (Fionn Fives), Norma Stafford Lynch`s Rockstown Little Chief (emily lynch), Anne Barry`s Rough Rebel (Michael Barry).