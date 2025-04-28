Clare volunteers heading up to the wild blue yonder

The sky is the limit for four brave Clare people as they prepare to reach new heights later this year in a bid to raise money for a local charity. Members of the Irish Red Cross are taking on the challenge of a parachute jump this September with money raised going towards the organisation’s community support in Clare.

Heading up into the wide blue yonder will be Jennifer Haugh, Helen Nagle, Denis Murphy and James Lafferty.

Clare Honorary Treasurer & Clare Community Officer James, who has been named National Volunteer of the Year, tells us that while he is afraid of heights he is determined to take on the challenge.

“At 67 I have to lead the way and do something special,” said James who outlined costs for the organisation’s work in the community are rising and there is already a shortfall of €15,000 so far this year.

“We need to raise up to €20,000.00 by September. We need the Clare public to support the people of County Clare and keep the show on the road,” he said.

Asked how he is feeling about the jump, he said, “If my mother was alive she would say she would put me in to Our Lady’s Hospital. Some members of my family are afraid I will damage my legs. I don’t like heights, but I’m coming down so I should be okay.” And taking inspiration from Ger Loughnane’s famous words in 1995 he insisted, “We are going to do it”.

Irish Red Cross in Clare have been providing community support services since 2016. The service has evolved over the years from 100 medical transports in 2018 to 710 in 2024 and this number continues to grow.

“This is all done by volunteers, our great community drivers who travel to all corners of County Clare to hospitals across the island of Ireland including Northern Ireland. We also support community groups like St Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis Old Folks Group, Whitegate Mountshannon Community Active Retirement, Rosemount Nursing Home in Gort, East Clare Active Retirement, Cahercalla Community Hospital, Mowlam Nursing Home in Kilrush, Clare Leader Forum and Coltus Coltree Eireann Doora Barefield.

“We take all these active retirement groups, service user from day care centres, nursing homes on day trips sometime over night so they can spend time together enjoying life in their old age. We have been travelling across the island of Ireland seven days a week when required and it is a big undertaking.”

He explained that up to 2024 the organisation received a grant of €5,000 from Clare County Council to cover expenses. This fund has been redirected for equipment from 2025 going forward “which is very important for different projects and long may it continue and thank you to all the staff from Clare County Council who have given the Irish Red Cross great support over the years,” he said.

He said with costs rising, “We have to find extra funding this year and every year from now on. To run our four vehicles each year it costs up on €80,000 on a hand to mouth income.”

Ongoing fundraising initiatives include having counter top boxes in shops and pubs across Clare while voluntary donations from service users and generous donors are also very appreciated.

“It is hard to keep it going. There is a short fall of €15,000 so far this year. The people of County Clare need our services and we need to continue supporting the people of County Clare. We have to do what ever it takes to keep the show on the road.”

The sponsored parachute jump is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7. The Irish Red Cross will have a stand next Sunday at the Clare Garden Festival at the Showgrounds Ennis from 11am to 5pm and they look forward to meeting people on the day.

“If there is anyone that would like to do a fundraiser to keep our vehicles rolling contact us on 087 2354274,” concluded James.

Donations can be made online at Here