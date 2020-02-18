Clare Team Named For U20 Munster Quarter Final Clash With Waterford

Clare manager Michael Neylon has named his side for Wednesday evening’s Munster U-20 Football Quarter-Final clash with Waterford.

Captain Seán Conway makes his return from injury to line out in the half-back line while the other wing-back spot is filled by Kilmurry Ibrickane’s Daniel Walsh who is making his first appearance of the year.

Senior panellists Cillian Rouine and Emmet McMahon start, while star forward Shane Meehan is on the edge of the square.

Clare U-20 team v Waterford: Tom O’Brien (Doora Barefield); Manus Doherty (Eire Óg), Micheál Murray (Miltown), Ciarán McMahon (Ennistymon); Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon), Seán Conway (Doonbeg, c); Oisín Looney (Miltown), Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon); John Murphy (Ennistymon), Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), Thomas Clancy (O’Curry’s); Diarmuid O’Donnell (Kildysart), Shane Meehan (Banner), Mark McInerney (Eire Óg).

Subs: Oisin O’Loughlin (St Breckans), Eoghan Thynne (Doora Barefield), Morgan Garry (Clondegad), Gavin D’Auria (Éire Óg), Seamus Casey (Kildysart), Stephen Sheehan (Kildysart), Cian McDonough (Doora-Barefield), Cian Meaney (Lissycasey), Darren O’Brien (Éire Óg), Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels), Tadhg Lillis (Doonbeg), Cian Flanagan (Miltown), Mark Cleary (Banner), Robin Mounsey (Ruan), Jamie Stack (St Breckan’s), Gearoid Collins (Éire Óg), Darragh Conneely (Ennistymon), Diarmuid King (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Gearoid Cahill (Corofin), Connor Carrig (Wolfe Tones).