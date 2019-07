Clare Team Named For Munster U20 Hurling Showdown With Cork

The Clare Champion uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. By using the website you agree to our use of cookies. A cookie is a small text file that a website saves on your computer or mobile device when you visit the site. It enables the website to remember your actions and preferences over a period of time, so you do not have to keep re-entering them whenever you come back to the site or browse from one page to another. The cookie will not be used for any other purpose than the one stated, and we do not share cookie data or related user behaviour with any third party. Privacy Policy