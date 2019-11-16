Clare Sports Clubs to Benefit from €1M Windfall

THIRTY-FOUR Clare sports clubs are to receive €1,051,538 in Government funding through this year’s Sports Capital Grant scheme.

Among the bigger Clare allocations were €70,368 to Kilkee Golf Club for an upgrade of its course and clubhouse; €65,714 to the Crusheen Community Centre and Sports Hall; €59,489 to Newmarket-on-Fergus GAA Club for the Cora Caitlin Restoration project; €58,590 to Lisdoonvarna Fáilte for a walking/jogging gym circuit and €56,696 to Active Ennis for the refurbishment of dressing rooms as well as a further €17,176 for resurfacing the Cloughleigh astro-turf pitch.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey said that sports clubs around Clare that will benefit from the scheme will, “make great use of it to the benefit of local communities.”

Deputy Carey continued: “I’m delighted that the funding is going to benefit so many clubs involved in a wide range of sporting activity throughout the entire county. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.

“It is so important to encourage people to play sport. Not only is it good for their physical health but it benefits their mental health too. Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also tantamount to supporting community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.

“Investment in sport is also a really worthwhile policy objective for Government from a health point of view. Society reaps the rewards through improved health of the population. This is more important than ever with the rise in obesity,” Deputy Carey added.

The latest round of the programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received. A total of €37 million was allocated to 994 different projects with 37 different sports benefitting.