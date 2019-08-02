Clare SHC Round One Previews

The 2019 Clare SHC gets underway this weekend with 8 first round ties down for decision.

Ballyea v Clooney-Quin

BALLYEA’S bid to make it back-to-back titles and third in four years gets underway against a Clooney-Quin side who will be eager to lay down an early marker of their own intentions.

The defending champions have been building nicely for this, one as they gained promotion from Division 1B of the Clare Cup before bowing out at the hands of Sixmilebridge. Having played the majority of their recent cup ties without their county players, it meant that the likes of Martin O’Leary, Tomás Gavin and Tadhg Lynch carried the fight, while Peter Casey and Brandon O’Connell continued to add to their growing reputations. With all the headline acts coming back into play this weekend, it means a welcome selection headache for Kevin Sheehan and his management team.

Peter Duggan will be central to the challenge of the 2017 beaten finalists. The charismatic All-Star is likely to go into the double digits with his personal tally but making sure that Barry Coote’s goal remains intact will be critical for the champions. A lot will depend on the midfield battle, with Ryan Taylor likely to be tasked with trying to curb the influence of Tony Kelly in the contest. Mike Corry and Cillian Duggan will give the Ballyea defence plenty to think about and it will take a solid performance from the likes of Jack Browne and Paul Flanagan to keep the Clooney-Quin attack at bay. The prospect of Duggan and Browne going toe to toe is certainly an exciting one, if it pans out that way.

Gary Brennan will also have a huge impact on this game and it remains to be seen who is earmarked to try and stop him. Fergal Lynch has been on the edge of the square in the Clare Cup and could be the best match from a physical viewpoint to take on Brennan. Conor Harrison could also be an option should Brennan be deployed in the half-forward line.

It has the makings of a brilliant contest and in the wide expanses of Cusack Park, it might just boil down to who can exploit that space more. In a tighter setting, the result might be a little more in doubt but with Ballyea’s young guns having gained so much experience last year, and the obvious threat of the more established stars, it should be enough to see them through to the winners’ round.

Verdict: Ballyea

Kilmaley v Éire Óg

Even without the derby element, there should be real bite to this contest, as the neighbours clash in the championship for the second year running.

Twelve months ago it was Kilmaley who cruised to victory over their town rivals at the quarter-final stage, with the then Tommy Corbett-trained Eire Óg notching just 1-8 in a poor display. That performance has to be in the back of their minds ahead of this showdown.

This pair have enjoyed mixed fortunes in the early part of the year, with Kilmaley losing just one game en route to last weekend’s Clare Cup victory, while a draw in the final round against Clarecastle consigned Eire Óg to another year in Division 1B. When the sides met last year, star forward Shane O’Donnell had just left for his period of study in Harvard but the 2018 All-Star nominee is very much back on home soil and ready to lead the line. David Reidy is another who will be hitting this championship fresh after he took a year out from the inter-county scene, so his services for the Townies will be critical. The loss of Ciaran Russell to Dublin is a big one but the free-scoring Danny Russell will give the Kilmaley defence plenty to think about.

It might sound simple but this could well boil down to which defence deals best with the opposing attack. The firepower available to the Éire Óg inside line, with O’Donnell, Eimhin Courtney, Dara Walsh and Russell, will severely test the Kilmaley back six. Likewise Éire Óg will have their hands full trying to keep Mikey O’Neill, Cian Moloney and Sean O’Loughlin quiet. Match-ups here will be key and the clash of Mikey O’Malley and David Reidy in the middle third will certainly be one worth watching. Who Kilmaley detail for O’Donnell could be critical and it might even take dropping an extra body in front of him to cut out that supply line.

Kilmaley are a team whose star is on the rise and after coming agonisingly close to the final last year, John Carmody’s men will be eager to bridge a 15-year gap since they last made the decider. It has the potential to be one of the highest scoring games of the round but when the final figures are tallied, it should be Kilmaley who are on the top row.

Verdict: Kilmaley

Inagh-Kilnamona v Tulla

This is a fixture with plenty recent history as these two cross swords for the third time in the last four seasons.

The weight of recent history is on the side of the East Clare men, as they have emerged victorious from their showdowns in 2016 and 2017. That trend almost continued when they clashed in the Clare Cup earlier this year, but a dramatic long-range free from Aidan McCarthy secured the Combo a share of the spoils on that day.

Tulla’s hopes of making it a third consecutive win over this opponent took a severe blow when county star Daragh Corry was ruled out for the year with cruciate ligament damage. By their own admission, Tulla are not a club who can absorb losses like that and with Daniel Vaughan and Mark Lynch overseas, it means the pool of players is being stretched all the time. Much will rest of the shoulders of county veteran David McInerney, who is likely to be given the task of picking up young pretender McCarthy in the middle third.

In their previous two championship meetings, Tulla managed to rattle the net twice and this something Fergal Hegarty will no doubt be acutely aware of. If the Combo can keep Pa Kelly’s goal intact, it is hard to see Tulla out-pointing their opponents, who are building a really strong spread of scoring options. David Fitzgerald will rarely go through a game without at least one point from the half-back line, while the likes of Niall Arthur, the McCarthys, Kealan Guyler and David Mescall are all more than capable of racking up big scores. You need only look at their total of 2-22 against Sixmilebridge in the Clare Cup semi-final to see that this is a team that will score heavy. The worry is that last weekend’s 0-14 return from the Clare Cup final will simply not do this time around.

Tulla will be as dogged as they always are and if Inagh-Kilnamona do make it third time lucky, it won’t be without a ferocious battle. David Meehan and Conor Murphy will take watching but without Corry as their focal point in attack, it could just take its toll. Inagh-Kilnamona have been building steadily under the watch of Fergal Hegarty and they should bounce back from the Clare Cup final loss to pick up the win here, but it will not be easy.

Verdict: Inagh-Kilnamona

Feakle v Newmarket-on-Fergus

Much of the build-up to this one could centre around major absentees for either side. Feakle look set to be without arguably their most influential player, as Shane McGrath is likely to miss out, while the Blues will have to plan without the suspended Colin Guilfoyle, who is ironically of Feakle stock.

The East Clare men will see an already threadbare panel pushed almost to breaking point, as highly rated duo Martin Daly and Justin Nelson are also sidelined through injury. That harsh reality might just quell any prospective bounce from a brilliant 2018, which saw not just claim the intermediate title at the first time of asking but also end up within a whisker of a Munster title.

All that will have to be forgotten about quickly, with a serious challenge coming their way. These sides met in the Clare Cup on the June Bank Holiday weekend, when a brilliant tally of 2-9 from Colin Ryan saw his side leave East Clare with a resounding 2-25 to 0-15 win. That result is one that will no doubt be brought back into the conversation by Mike Guilfoyle and his management team as motivation for this showdown. The prize for the winner here is much more than just a championship win. Victory will take the term ‘relegation’ off the table for the rest of the year and realistically anything that comes after this point will be bonus territory.

Newmarket have been the model of inconsistency in recent times, as they bounced back from flirting with relegation by almost reaching the county final. It was back to the relegation mire once more for the Blues in 2018 before victory over Whitegate saw them safe. It raises the question as to which version we will see this time around, with no one in any doubt as to the talent available to Bob Enright and his management team. It took an impressive showing from Sixmilebridge to stop Newmarket in 2017 and anything like that form could well see them in the shake-up once more. Colin Ryan will be central to leading the line, while the likes of Eoin Hayes, Eoin O’Brien, Steven Kelly and James McInerney will be the other lieutenants in charge.

Feakle will be facing into the unknown and the absence of McGrath in particular could mean a reshuffling which is not ideal in the first round of the championship. They have plenty leaders to take on the task in the form of the Donnellan’s and Gary Guilfoyle but everyone will need to be in top gear if they are to pass this test.

On the face of it, the absentee list for Feakle might just prove too much and Newmarket should prevail.

Verdict: Newmarket

Sixmilebridge v Clarecastle

THIS clash will be an intriguing encounter but 2017 champions Sixmilebridge are likely to be fairly strong favourites to get the victory.

Sixmilebridge and Clarecastle have a storied history of clashes of years gone by but in recent years, the ’Bridge have been the better side. Victorious in three of the last six championships, they are favourites with bookmakers to make it four from seven and Tim Crowe’s side, after a strong showing in this year’s Clare Cup, will be a tough challenge for the Magpies.

Both sides are missing players that featured in last year’s championship but it is Clarecastle that will undoubtedly suffer the most for this. They will be without last year’s captain, Steven Ward, who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in training earlier this year, but will also be without the services of Mark McAuliffe, Dara Holland and Steven Barry who are all abroad. This is a big hit for the Magpies to take but affords opportunities to other players.

It is not all doom and gloom for Clarecastle though, as they have two additions to their squad that are very welcome, with the news that former Clare player Bobby Duggan and Kerry inter-county player Patrick Kelly are training with the squad and are available for the Sixmilebridge clash. They also have some promising young talent coming through who may make their mark,

Meanwhile, the ’Bridge are without Aidan Quilligan and Gavin Whyte for the season, while Paidí Fitzpatrick and Cathal Lynch will be out for the first round and maybe more due to injury.

Speaking to The Clare Champion, Tim Crowe was keen to point out his side may be over the hill, as they have danced many dances in the last six years without too much replenishment from the underage ranks, but with a strong inter-county contingent, as well as some extremely solid club players, they are likely still a tough opponent for whoever they are to encounter this season. They are also likely to have too much for Clarecastle and will likely kickstart their season with a victory.

Verdict: Sixmilebridge

Cratloe v Whitegate

CRATLOE will be very strong favourites to get their season off to the best possible start when they take on Whitegate in round one on Saturday.

There were likely many a head scratched in Cratloe last year after the county final, as to how the Canon Hamilton was not in their possession but a new season offers a new chance to right that wrong. They looked to be all over Ballyea only to capitulate under sustained pressure in the second half and lost by an always-widening six-point margin. There’s a school of thought that Cratloe are best caught early in the season, when they haven’t fully integrated their county players in both codes but, unfortunately for Whitegate, that will not be the case this year.

This is not to say Whitegate are without a chance, as the North-East Clare side showed strong form in Division 1B of the Clare Cup. While the Clare Cup is a different animal, Whitegate recorded six victories in a strong showing. They came precariously close to being an intermediate side last year, though, beating Doora-Barefield in the relegation final. Terence Fahy will look to galvanise his side to ensure that the same fate doesn’t befall them in 2019.

Brendan Bugler is the obvious choice for on-field inspiration but it is likely Cratloe’s attack will have too much firepower for Whitegate to manage. With potent forwards such as Cathal McInerney, Rian Considine and Billy Connors among others, Cratloe will be a formidable opponent for any side in this competition.

The absence of some of Whitegate’s key players through injury, such as Reuben Noyes, Conor Aspell and Eoin Patterson, will make the task even tougher but Cratloe must give this side maximum respect, as the first round can throw up strange results. Cratloe manager Alan Neville has indicated that his side may be without Óige Murphy and Mikey Hawes for the first round, but with the depth they have, it would be a massive shock if anything but a Cratloe win emerges from this tie.

Verdict: Cratloe

Wolfe Tones v Crusheen

THIS first round clash is not without added incentive, not that either club needs it, as Crusheen manager James Carrig was the manager of Wolfe Tones for five years with their current boss, Denis Riordan, as a selector for three of those seasons.

Carrig led Wolfe Tones to an intermediate Munster title in 2015 but those good memories will be quickly forgotten this Saturday as he takes on his old side.

Victory in the first round is enough to motivate all clubs but this extra caveat will surely be in the back of both clubs’ minds as they prepare for their first championship game.

Crusheen won the Senior B last year and have impressive youngsters coming through, such as Ross Hayes and Breffni Horner, who when teamed up with Tubber at U-21 level, went all the way to the county final against Kilmaley. This new crop of talent will look to drive the North Clare side on in the coming years but they certainly won’t have it their own way against Wolfe Tones.

Crusheen had relative success in the championship last year, winning three games, including the Senior B title but will likely be missing two key players in Alan Brigdale and Ciarán O’Doherty through injury for their first round clash. Wolfe Tones will also be without Clare senior panelist Rory Hayes, who is abroad for the summer, so both sides are likely to be missing key players for the clash. Crusheen will be favourites for this tie, so Aron Shanagher will likely have to be in tip-top form and pose a major threat to Donal Tuohy’s goal if the Shannon side are to get off to the perfect start. Shanagher is likely to be very closely attended to by former inter-county hurler Cian Dillon, who is still a key player for Crusheen.

Wolfe Tones will miss the youthful talent of Hayes but Darragh Lohan, who played wing-back for the Clare U-20 side against Cork, is a bright talent and may be the latest with the famous hurling name to make his mark on the Clare scene in years to come.

This is a first round tie that could go either way but Crusheen will be slightly favoured to get the win.

Verdict: Crusheen

O’Callaghan’s Mills v Clonlara

THESE are two clubs that will fancy their chances of being involved in the latter stages of the championship and it also offers perhaps the pick of the first round games.

The Mills gave the county champions a run for their money in the semi-final last year but fell just short, so this will galvanise the opinion among any club they encounter that they’re not to be taken lightly. Clonlara are coming from a slightly different position in 2018 where they were a puck of a ball away from the relegation final. They have the personnel to turn that season on its head though, with a host of inter-county stars and a very strong youthful contingent emerging from their runaway minor-winning team of last season.

Clonlara are without a few key players for this tie though, with the news that Domhnall O’Donovan is unavailable for the season, as well as Ger O’Connell, who was rock solid between the sticks in recent years. Club stalwart Mike Collins is also unavailable, while it is likely Ian Galvin will miss the Mills clash but will be around for the remainder of the season. This is a significant hit for the club to take in one fell swoop against one of the more fancied clubs, but with the likes of John Conlon, Colm Galvin et al still available, this will be a close tussle.

Gary Cooney will obviously be the danger man for the Mills after a good season with Mary Immaculate College in the Fitzgibbon Cup and becoming a go-to player for management in this year’s national league and championship. There’s no doubting though that the other Cooneys, Conor, Ciaran, Johnny and Gerry, will all have to play a massive part if the Mills are to get off to a good start in 2019.

Another key player for the East Clare side will be Patrick Donnellan, whose experience will be vital once more. This is a very tough game to call and it would be no surprise to see some of the more youthful players on either side outshine their more experienced counterparts. Clonlara certainly seem to have the stronger flurry of youth in their armoury, so may just edge it at the death.

Verdict: Clonlara