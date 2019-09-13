Clare SHC Quarter Final Previews: Inagh-Kilnamona v Feakle

Clare Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final: Inagh-Kilnamona v Feakle

Whichever of these two sides comes through on Saturday, it will represent a major achievement and another step in their development.

Both sides will be in buoyant mood ahead of this showdown for their own reasons. Inagh-Kilnamona are undefeated in reaching the last eight and have the added confidence booster of taking Cratloe’s scalp last time out. Feakle will be equally bouncing after their gutsy victory over Clooney-Quin a fortnight ago saw them back into the last eight for the second time since 2016.

The manner of Feakle’s win over Clooney-Quin last time out is what they will take the most heart from. It was a battling performance coupled with defiant hurling and they will be confident of continuing that rise. Shane McGrath continues to be the heart of the team and with leaders like Oisin Donnellan, Gary Guilfoyle and Eoin Tuohy to rely on there is no reason why they should not have that confidence.

Inagh-Kilnamona followed up their impressive opening round win over Tulla with an even more impressive victory against Cratloe four weeks ago. Fergal Hegarty’s charges announced themselves as contenders for the Canon on that day as they look to shake off the ‘up and coming’ tag. The McCarthy brothers, David Fitzgerald, David Mescall and the Arthurs are all key figures and will be needed once more if they are to keep that upward trajectory going.

Match-ups will be key and a more psychical Feakle side will be hoping to take advantage of that edge. Their middle third will likely try to cut down on any space for Inagh-Kilnamona to exploit with a strong spine led by Tuohy, Con Smyth and Oisin Donnellan. McGrath will be there to punish any indiscretions from placed balls, while Raymond Bane will need minding close to goal.

The Combo have a danger man in every line but their full-forward trio of Kealan Guyler, David Mescall and James O’Halloran have the potential to do damage if they get the time and space to operate in. It is a solid half-back line with Jason McCarthy, Kevin Hehir and David Fitzgerald and Feakle will need to be aware of their attacking threat as much as their defensive briefs.

The middle third battle is where this one will be decided. If the Combo can get on top and create the chances for their inside line, they will convert. If that supply line is cut out and Feakle make it a war of attrition, it will suit them more.

It has all the makings of a contest that will go the distance and might well need more than the 60 minutes to decide a winner. If Inagh-Kilnamona play to their potential, they should have marginally enough to get by. Anything less than that will see Feakle through.

Verdict: Inagh-Kilnamona

Manager’s Views

Feakle: Michael Guilfoyle

The Feakle rollercoaster shows no sign of stopping as the latest chapter in the story awaits on Saturday. Two intermediate championship titles, a senior semi-final and a relegation have all come their way since 2014 while an U-21A title along with neighbours Killanena also made its way to East Clare in that time.

They are now back within touching distance of the last four after a gutsy display against 2017 beaten finalists Clooney-Quin a fortnight ago. Manager Michael Guilfoyle admits getting back to this point of the championship was one of the goals they set out at the start of the campaign.

“We had three targets at the start of the year and we have now achieved two of them and we are ready to have a real cut at this on Saturday. We will play with a free will and a free spirit so we are ready to go for it. These lads were in county semi-final in 2016 and were only four points off Ballyea at the time. They hit the slippery slope in 2017 and made it back last year. We know we have a lot of experience in our team and it is something we have spoken about at training. They have won U-21 championships and intermediate titles so these lads have a lot of experience of winning and of operating at the top level in Clare hurling. We don’t fear Inagh-Kilnamona and we are going to be ready to give it a real crack on Saturday” he said.

The journey over the last six years for the East Clare men has seen them operate in high pressure situations and Guilfoyle is confident that will stand to them this weekend.

“We were down a man with 20 minutes to go against Clooney-Quin and still survived so we know there is good stuff in these lads. We might be limited in terms of numbers but we know what we have will give us everything and I have full confidence in them. They have huge heart but there is no little skill involved in it either. We have top class hurlers all over the field and there is quality there for us to call on. These guys have won as well as going down the slippery slope so we have that experience to call on and we are ready for it. We have done our homework on Inagh-Kilnamona and a lot of them are well known at underage level and lads on county panels too. We know what to expect and we know what their manager brings. They are a good outfit so we will see what happens once that ball is thrown in” said Guilfoyle.

Inagh-Kilnamona: Fergal Hegarty

Inagh-Kilnamona’s latest bid to transfer underage success to senior glory continues as they go up against Feakle side who will be ready for the battle. The Combo have come through to the last eight by the shortest route with impressive wins in the first two rounds and manager Fergal Hegarty says he’s pleased with that they have produced to date.

“To get to the quarter-final is always a positive. We had a convincing win over Tulla and then to beat a top side like Cratloe was real progress. We had played them last year and we were disappointed with how the game finished out in the last 15 minutes or so. This time around we stuck to our guns for the full 60 minutes so that was pleasing to see. You also have to remember it was not a knockout game and we have seen Cratloe really bounce back into the championship so from here on in, the games really go up a notch in terms of intensity. Feakle are coming off the back of a serious win two weeks ago whereas we have to go back four weeks for our last game so it remains to be seen if that is an advantage or not in terms of when the last game was played” he said.

With the safety net now gone, it means that it will be that last outing of 2019 for whoever comes out on the wrong side of the results this weekend. Hegarty feels that is something that will help to focus the minds on the task at hand.

“It is a different type of pressure now because everyone knows the prize that is at stake. If you lose on Saturday you are gone and there is no trapdoor. That means the levels are going to go up a few notches. You saw it at the weekend with the football where the knockout element came into play so everyone is a lot more focused and that is the way you have to be from here” he noted.

Feakle were last in action a fortnight ago when taking down Clooney-Quin in a dramatic contest that was only decided in the closing stages. Hegarty feels that is a game they will taken a lot from.

“They were really impressive and particularly in the way they went down the few points but stuck at it. They should huge resolve and from a long way out they were the team that were the most likely winners. They got crucial scores at crucial times and they have big game players to call on to do that all over the field and they are a big strong team too” he concluded.