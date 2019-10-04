Clare SFC Semi-Final Preview: Kilmurry Ibrickane v Cratloe

It is fitting that these two should meet in the final year of a decade that has seen them build up one of the great rivalries.

It has been a relatively straight forward run back to the last four for Kilmurry with a narrow win over Lissycasey in the opening round being followed by comfortable victories over Corofin and Kilmihil. The most notable feature of both those wins has been the scores that the Bricks have been racking up, with 4-30 being split across their two most recent ties. Conceding 1-10 against Kilmihil last time out will be a concern and Aidan Moloney will be hammering home the message that the defensive lines have to be improved if they are to overcome their old foe.

It has been a mixed campaign for Cratloe so far as they blitzed Clondegad in round one before a disappointing loss to Eire Óg. It was a convincing display against Ennistymon in their quarter-final tie, with the 1-16 to 0-8 win seeing them through. Their display against Crusheen in their hurling semi-final last weekend can also go into the convincing category, meaning the past and present masters of handling the dual demands look to have their eye in at the business end once more.

It seems as if the question of how Cratloe will be both psychically and mentally from the previous weekend is asked in almost every preview, but their form would suggest that fatigue or overkill is not even a slight concern. They are now just three games away from a second hurling and football double of the decade, and the fact that it is even a possibility just highlights what a phenomenal few years it has been for the club. The stalwarts of 2013 have been boosted by the emergence of future leaders like Diarmuid Ryan, Rian Considine and Billy Connors, while Killian Phair has proven himself a brilliant addition to the squad.

Kilmurry will know that even a combination of what has gone before in this campaign would not come close to the challenge they will face on Sunday. The positive for the Bricks is that in recent encounters, Cratloe are a side that they have had the measure of. It might be only marginal, but they have always managed to find that extra score to keep themselves on top. They will need every second of that experience on Sunday if they are to come through once more, and keeping a busy Cratloe forward line quiet will be central to that. The aforementioned players all be key along with the inform duo of Podge Collins and Cathal McInerney. The Hickey brothers and Martin McMahon will get auxiliary support from Enda Coughlan to cut down the space, and if they can limit the damage and force Cratloe to shoot from distance, it will be crucial.

The midfield battle will be vital and it could be an area where the Bricks hold the upper hand. Keith King and Aidan McCarthy are the perfect mix of youth and experience and their battle with Shane Gleeson and Diarmuid Ryan will be key. Liam Markham will likely be detailed to Keelan Sexton while Sean Collins and Dermot Coughlan will be an intriguing tussle. At the other end, Darren Hickey would look like a contender for picking up McInerney while Mark Killeen could be given the task of tracking Conor McGrath.

All indicators point to a contest that will go to the wire. Cratloe’s dual assault continues unabated while the Bricks continue to bed in the youngsters who are emerging as future championship winners. Whether that championship comes this year or not remains to be seen, and while this one could go either way, Kilmurry are marginally favoured to close out the decade with another final appearance after what should be an enthralling game.

Verdict: Kilmurry

Manager’s Views

KIB: Aidan Moloney

“Up until now it was all about just getting through to the quarter-finals and we got over Kilmihil there. We made hard work of it at times but, Kilmilhil, to give them their dues, they gave us a great game and now we’re getting ready for a semi-final against Cratloe. We both know each other quite well, so yeah it is a very big game.

“We know our strengths and our weaknesses at this stage, and we’re looking forward to a tough game, and a good challenge. There’s no doubt, anytime you turn over Cratloe, it means that you’re right up there. They’re a top team and it is a semi-final. This year they seem to be going a lot better, but we’re worried about our own corner and making sure we turn up and do justice for ourselves,” Aiden said.

Moloney is keen to ensure there is no complacency heading into this clash, and he believes last year’s exit at the semi-final stage at the hands of Ennistymon will serve as a warning of what will happen if his side aren’t focused.

“It’s clear that last year did not go to plan. But whatever is said about last year, I don’t think there will be any complacency. Hopefully we get the best out of our lads and there’s no doubt they know that there is a huge task ahead and they know they are going to have to perform right up to their best to get one over on Cratloe this weekend,” Aiden confessed.

Moloney knows he’ll need all hands on deck and despite Enda Coughlan, who went off against Kilmihil, being a doubt, all others should be available for selection. Moloney is confident that if Coughlan doesn’t make the starting fifteen, that he can be sprang from the bench and still contribute.

Moloney says his side are strong and as fit as possible and, “it’s all going to come down to the day”.

Cratloe: Colm Collins

“It’s great to be there, that’s why we train hard all year, and it is brilliant to be at the business end of things. This is a completely new game with new sets of players and circumstances, so that loss isn’t a motivating factor to us, high up or low down. The prize for both teams is a place in the county final and, of course, that is the main motivating factor,” Colm said.

Cratloe set down a marker in their quarter-final demolition of last year’s finalists Ennistymon, but Colm was keen to play down the winning margin that day and in

“To be fair, and not to be playing poor-mouth or anything, nothing went right for Ennistymon that day. We pulled away by a good bit, but I don’t think there’s that much between the two teams. Nothing went right for our opponents but we’re expecting a very close game this weekend. We have tremendous respect for them as they have some very good players and they are very decent footballers, so it is going to be a tough one,” Colm stressed.

Cratloe are red hot in both codes with their hurlers putting in a stunning second half showing against Crusheen to book their place in the county final, and Colm believes this, as well as avoiding injuries has made the difference so far this year.

“We will have a massive focus on just playing to our best next weekend and hopefully we do that then everything else will take care of itself. The squad have been in good form so hopefully they continue that.

“One of the major factors is that we’re keeping injury free, that is the main thing. When you have everybody on the pitch, you have no excuse whatsoever to not give it your best shot. These lads have always done that and in previous years we have had our injuries coming to the big games, so it’s great to have a full-strength panel, or near it, heading into the weekend,” Colm finished.