Clare Senior Hurling Squad Hit Out At Process Surrounding Appointment Of New Senior Management

The Clare senior hurling panel are hitting out at the process behind the appointment of a new senior hurling management team for the 2020 campaign.

The squad have expressed their frustrations at being sidelined from the process, with claims their only source of information has been through media reporting.

A statement received by the Clare Champion this evening from the senior hurling squad outlines a number of issues they wish to have addressed.

They also say they are disappointed with the ‘lack of clarity’ provided to outgoing manager Donal Moloney who confirmed he was removing himself from the race for the post last weekend.

The Clare GAA Centre of Excellence in Caherlohan is also a cause of concern for the squad as they urged the county board for more investment to bring it fully up to standard.

It comes as senior members of the panel requested a meeting with county board chairman Joe Cooney. That meeting took place this evening with the squad outlining their concerns to him.

It is understood that a new manager will be proposed to club delegates for ratification at a specially convened meeting tomorrow evening, with speculation that Brian Lohan’s name will go forward on the night.

The statement from the squad is outlined below

Following the announcement on Sunday (6 October 2019) by Donal Moloney and his management team of their decision not to seek appointment for the 2020 season, representatives of the Clare Senior Hurling panel requested a meeting with the County Board Chairman Joe Cooney who is leading the process of appointing a management team. Mr. Cooney met with representatives of the hurling squad this evening (Tuesday, 08 October 2019).

A range of concerns were raised by players at this meeting:

– Players outlined to the County Board Chairman their frustration at not having been consulted during the 4-month process of securing a management team for 2020. Players’ only source of information on the process was second hand updates disseminated through the mainstream media and social media.

– The players are disappointed by the length of time it has taken to conclude the ongoing process and the lack of clarity provided to Donal Moloney and his management team on the process, despite having been interviewed for the position 4 weeks ago.

– A report in the October edition of the Clare County Express falsely reported players were in favour of a change of management. No member of the Clare Senior panel approached any potential candidate for the position other than Donal Moloney (up to his announcement on Sunday that he was withdrawing his name from the process).

– We informed the County Board Chairman of the necessity for the County Board to fully support the hurling team in terms of investment in facilities such as Caherlohan, as well as provide our players with the necessary supports to maximise our ability to compete at the highest level.

– Players raised concerns about the future operation of Club Clare Hurling Supporters, which has raised over €350,000 since it was established by Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney in 2016. We have asked the County Board to support the continuation of the supporters club or failing that, bridge any shortfall in funding and investment that may arise from the discontinuation of the supporters club.

– The players would like to acknowledge Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor for their contribution over the past three years in the senior setup. The level of professionalism brought into the setup raised standards on and off the pitch.