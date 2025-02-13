Clare school hoax linked to wider European threat?

AT the time of writing on Wednesday no arrests have been made in relation to an email threat which saw numerous schools close their doors on Tuesday, with thousands of children missing school time.

Parents with children in a large number of schools in Ennis, Shannon and surrounding areas received notice early on Tuesday morning informing them that the schools would remain closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

While many were wondering what the reason was, messages quickly began to circulate showing the threatening email that had been sent.

