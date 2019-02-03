Home » Sports » Clare repel late Kilkenny charge for narrow win
Podge Collins celebrates in style as he bags a goal. Photo by John Kelly.

Clare repel late Kilkenny charge for narrow win

Eoghan Moloney

CLARE ran out 2-20 to 1-22 winners over Kilkenny in their Division One National League clash in Cusack Park this afternoon.

Goals from John Conlon and Podge Collins were the difference in an encounter where Clare were dominant for long periods but a goal from Kevin Kelly from a free with the last puck of the game ensured the minimum would separate the teams.

Kevin Kelly opened the scoring with a free after 45 seconds before Colm Galvin got a fine point from play to level it up straight after. Kelly added a second free a minute later. Cleary started well, winning two battles and a free early. Clare started quickly but had four wides in first five minutes so did not make their early influence felt.

Colin Guilfoyle soon set matters straight with a fine catch and point to open his account. Kelly soon added another free as Clare leaked too many scoreable frees in the first quarter, and relinquished possession too often on their own puck-outs.

Ger Aylward then announced his arrival with two big scores in two minutes from out the field to lift the big Kilkenny contingent in attendance and to see Clare trailing 0-5 to 0-2.

After 13 minutes, Clare kicked into gear with 1-3 in three minutes. Ian Galvin started the scoring spree and a minute late Conlon found the ball at his feet after Guilfoyle lofted it in high. Conlon pulled on the ground and in it went.

Two Duggan points, one free and one from play, put Clare three ahead before the score of the half from Diarmuid Ryan edged them further ahead.

Kilkenny then regrouped and got five of the next six scores from Kelly, Delaney, two from James Maher, and one from Billy Ryan left the visitors trailing by just a point at half-time.

Colm Galvin got a point straight from the restart before two Duggan frees made it a four-point gap once more.

Kelly added his fifth free of the game soon after but it was cancelled out by a point from Conlon who was causing Huw Lawlor problems at full-back.

Diarmuid Ryan added his second soon added his second soon after and then came the moment of the second half as Colm Galvin played in Podge Collins who blasted to the net to give Clare breathing space with just over 20 minutes left.

Ryan then added his third soon after before Ian Galvin got two in quick succession to bring his tally to four.

The cats responded with four scores from Kelly, Donnelly, Aylward and Maher but with 10 remaining there was still four between the teams.

Kilkenny narrowed the gap with two more frees from Kelly and a point from sub Padraig Walsh but scores from Gary Cooney, a Duggan free, Niall Deasy ensured Clare would do enough to take the spoils in an entertaining clash despite Kelly’s late goal to make it appear closer than it was.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Rory Hayes, David McInerney, Jack Browne; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Cathal Malone; Shane Golden, Colm Galvin; Diarmuid Ryan, Podge Collins, Peter Duggan; Colin Guilfoyle, John Conlon, Ian Galvin.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Delaney, Paddy Deegan, Enda Morrissey; James Maher, Conor Fogarty; John Donnelly, Ger Aylward, Martin Keoghan; Billy Ryan, Kevin Kelly, Richie Leahy.

Cork’s Donal O Grady has a word with Tony Kelly before their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Brian Cody, Kilkenny manager, before their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, before their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
John Conlan of Clare was the captain for their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
The Clare team stand for the anthem before their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny in action against Cathal Malone of Clare during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colm Galvin and Jack Browne of Clare in action against Conor Fogarty (C) and Billy Ryan of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Golden of Clare in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Golden of Clare in action against John Donnelly of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Diarmuid Ryan of Clare in action against Conor Fogarty (C) of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny in action against John Conlan of Clare during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colin Guilfoyle and John Conlan of Clare in action against Tommy Walsh and Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
John Conlan of Clare scores a goal watched by team mate Colin Guilfoyle in during their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Clare’s John Conlan celebrates after he scores a goal watched by team mate Ian Galvin in during their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peter Duggan of Clare in action against Paddy Deegan and Enda Morrissey of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Paul Murphy of Kilkenny in action against John Conlan of Clare during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Clare fan Cathal Ryan of Sixmilebridge looks on during their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Rory Hayes of Clare in action against John Donnelly of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Podge Collins of Clare in action against Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Diarmuid Ryan and Colin Guilfoyle of Clare in action against Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny in action against Diarmuid Ryan of Clare during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Conor Cleary of Clare pleads his innocence as he is given a yellow card during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peter Duggan of Clare in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Conor Cleary of Clare in action against Richie Leahy of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peter Duggan of Clare in action against Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colm Galvin of Clare in action against Conor Fogarty (C) of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
David Mc Inerney of Clare in action against Ger Aylward of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Podge Collins of Clare celebrates his second half goal by jumping on the fence during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Podge Collins of Clare stands up to Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny as Peter Duggan places the ball for a free during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ryan Taylor of Clare in action against Paddy Deegan and Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gary Cooney of Clare in action against Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Brian Cody, Kilkenny manager, during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Clare’s Tony Kelly sits this one out during their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Kilkenny at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, during their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Brian Cody, Kilkenny manager, signals to a player taking a late free during their Allianz NHL round 2 game against Clare at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gerry O Connor, Clare Joint Manager, and Brian Cody, Kilkenny manager, shake hands following their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, and Brian Cody, Kilkenny manager, shake hands following their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A beaming Peter Duggan of Clare has a word with team mate Seadna Morey following their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Golden of Clare is interviewed by the media following their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peter Duggan of Clare signs autographs for fans outside the dressing room following their Allianz NHL round 2 game at Cusack Park Park. Photograph by John Kelly.

