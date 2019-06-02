Clare Pick Up Second Win Of Munster MHC Campaign

Clare picked up their second win of the Munster MHC campaign with a strong performance against Tipperary in Cusack Park to register a 2-13 to 1-9 victory.

Clare led at the break by 1-5 to 0-4 having played against a stiff breeze in the opening period.

The sides were level on three different occasions in the first quarter with Cian Galvin’s long range free leaving it at 0-3 each after 15 minutes.

A Keith Smyth free opened the scoring for Clare with Tipperary captain John Campion cancelling it out.

The impressive Tony Butler landed a good score from distance with Jack Leamy answering from a similar distance out.

Colm Fogarty punished sloppy Clare defending to give them the lead for the first and only time of the opening period, but Galvin nailed a brilliant strike from almost 60 metres out to restore parity.

From here Clare dominated, but both sides were wasteful as they registered nine wides each in what was a tricky wind to deal with.

Shane Meehan worked hard to put Clare back in front before Diarmaid Cahill slammed to the net after good interchange with Oisin O’Donnell.

Leamy and Cahill traded points to end the first half with Clare enjoying a four point lead with the breeze to come.

The home side were further boosted when Keith Smyth slotted home a penalty in the 34th minute, and when Tony Butler sent over his second of the game, Clare led by 2-6 to 0-6 with the final quarter looming.

That gap was extended to 2-9 to 0-7, but a late Kyle Shelley goal threatened a comeback.

Conner Hegarty sent over a brilliant point in reply with an equally impressive point from Tipp captain Campion keeping that gap at five.

Clare almost got in for a goal when Shane Meehan was denied but Sean Ronan slotted over to settle the nerves.

From here Clare controlled the game and put themselves well in contention for a place in the final ahead of next weekend’s crucial trip to Limerick.

Clare: Aaron Shanahan (Tulla); Storm Devanney (Sixmilebridge), Adam Hogan (Feakle), Cillian McGroary (Corofin); Jarlath Collins (Eire Óg), Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield); Oisin Clune (Feakle), Cormac Murphy (O’Callaghan’s Mills); Shane Meehan (Banner), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, c), Oisin O’Donnell (Crusheen); Conner Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), Diarmaid Cahill (Corofin), Keith Smyth (Killanena).

Tipperary: Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan); Sam Loughran (Ballina), Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla Kickhams); Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields); Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor Ryan (Borrisokane); Cathal Deely (St Mary’s), John Campion (Drom and Inch, c), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle); Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha), Tony Cahill (Drom and Inch), Paudie Kinane (Drom and Inch).