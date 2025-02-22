Clare people urged to rediscover their library for Ireland Reads Day

PEOPLE IN CLARE are being urged to get lost in a good book as Ireland Reads Day comes to libraries nationwide on Saturday, February 22.

Clare libraries will run a series of Ireland Reads events and activities in a number of libraries on the day. De Valera Library in Ennis will host a Ukrainian language event with author Serhii Adamenko, who will be interviewed by journalist Alina Senkova.

Serhii is the author of The Flight of the Butterfly, The Gaze of the Raven, The Step of the Wolf, The Heroes of Modernity and Slaves are not allowed into Heaven. This event is co-hosted by Ennis Book Club Festival.

De Valera Library will also hold a craft event for decorating and building paper sculptures with library staff.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE