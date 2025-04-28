Clare parents help tackle mental health challenge

Four Clare parents were part of a research team that developed innovative research and a new national survey, which examined the experiences of parents living with mental health challenges.

This study was completed by an interagency collaborative research group involving staff from Mary Immaculate College, HSE, Tusla, Clarecare and parents.

Entitled ‘Building Connections: The experience of parenting while living with mental health challenges’, this collaborative research aims to find out more about the difficulties parents face, and barriers that are in place in terms of seeking help.

Samantha Quigley, Tracy Dsane, Aoife Leighton and Gabrielle Todd were the Clare parents on the research team, which included HSE Assistant HSE Psychologist Melissa Garrihy, Professor Niamh Stack, Dr Clara Hoyne and Dr Suzanne Egan of Mary Immaculate College.

It also included Tusla Family Support Network Coordinator Taryn Fitzpatrick, Clarecare Family Team Leader, Joanne Perill, HSE Senior Psychologist Sian Harris and HSE Psychologist Dr Colette Conroy.

Aoife Leighton said it was challenging to step out of her comfort zone and talk about how mental health has impacted her family’s life for so many years.

“I realised though, how important it was to speak about my challenges and that it may help other parents who are going through the same difficulties,” she said.

Samantha Quigley, who is from Scariff, stressed that parents and professionals need to talk and work together to break the stigma around mental health.

Like other parents, she provided input into how questions should be phrased and what areas should be covered in the survey.

She believes the survey will help parents to become more open to discussing their mental health challenges with other people.

Tracy Dsane, who lives in Ennis, said it was very important to give parents the opportunity to share how they feel about mental health issues and to get their input to frame questions that would enlist a response from the survey participants.

If mental health service providers take this survey on board, she believes it will help them to properly support parents when they are accessing various supports.

Joanne Perill said the findings of this research evidence the real-life links between parenting and mental health so it is essential that agencies consider both when providing services.

She hopes that immediate changes can be made within Clarecare’s own staff team when they are supporting parents with challenges, using the key findings and recommendations of the survey.

“We need to think about why parents are finding something particularly challenging, what is happening for them and how can we help them. We need to show them that parenting and mental health are interlinked, we understand that and it is okay to have those conversations,” she said.

“We need to be aware it might take time for parents to be more open about their own mental challenges.”

Taryn Fitzpatrick acknowledged parental participation was the central component of this research, which proved to be invaluable.

She recalled the research evolved from the Clare Childrens and Young Persons Committee, which services meet and plan around the needs of children and families living in Clare, following a meeting in the Old Ground Hotel in 2023.

It emerged during this meeting that parents felt mental health interventions were not adequate to meet their needs.

Details of this new study were officially launched by Aine Mellett at the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis on Friday.

More than 200 parents from around Ireland took part in an anonymous online survey and the findings showed considerable difficulties for parents with mental health challenges. Reported difficulties included access to appropriate parenting supports and speaking with their child about their mental health challenges.

These challenges included access to appropriate parenting supports, balancing medication needs and side effects with parenting responsibilities, and speaking with their child about their mental health challenges.

Entitled Building Connections: The experience of parenting while living with mental health challenges, the study aimed to find out more about the difficulties parents face, and the supports and barriers that are in place in terms of seeking help.

One parent, who responded to the survey, said: “I felt so bad because I thought as a parent, I should have been the stable person, the person with answers, the person who could control their emotions. I will never forget the look on my daughter’s face on the day I broke down.”

Martina Kilcommins acknowledged that hearing directly from parents living with mental health challenges has been a powerful reminder of the importance of truly listening to lived experience in shaping better support.

“It really helps me to ‘THINK PARENT, THINK FAMILY’ in my work with service users”.

Professor Niamh Stack noted that many parents experience mental health challenges, but these findings show that a lot of parents feel alone and unsupported in the difficulties they face.

“Parents also expressed the sense of stigma and fear they feel around sharing their mental health challenges. We are grateful that so many parents shared their experiences in this study and wanted their voices to be heard. We hope this important and timely research will help develop better supports for parents and families.”