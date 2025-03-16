Clare needs dialysis service

THE HSE has been urged to fast-track the provision of a haemodialysis service in Ennis to reduce the travel time for Clare kidney patients who are receiving dialysis treatment in Limerick and Galway. This request was made by the chairman of the Clare Branch of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA), Dermot Hayes, who has been informed the proposed satellite dialysis service will not be operational until the third quarter of 2026.

The Clare branch of the Irish Kidney Association has campaigned for the provision of a new haemodialysis unit in Clare, which would allow the patients to enjoy better quality family time.

“Kidney patients were previously promised a new dialysis service would be provided in Tobairteascain before the end of 2025. I understand that planning permission for this building has not been approved and is only the pre-planning stage has been completed.

“There is an increase with people living with kidney disease,” he said.

Mr Hayes made the call ahead of World Kidney Day on Thursday, March 13 and also urged people to carry a donor card.

The Clare branch of the IKA currently has 194 members who are invited to attend its annual general meeting on March 27 in Cois NA hAibhne at 8pm.

There were 230 people receiving hospital dialysis in the Mid-West last December – 124 at University Hospital Limerick and 106 in the Fresenius Unit on the Dock Road, Limerick, seven were on home dialysis and 23 were receiving peritoneal dialysis.

In total, there are 413 kidney patients in the Mid-West including 153 transplant patients.

Clare kidney patients also the Braun Wellstone Clinic and Merlin Park, Galway for their dialysis treatments as these units are closer to home for these patients.

There were a total of 519 kidney patients in Galway including 248 transplant patients.

Up to 92 kidney patients were receiving hospital dialysis in Merlin Park, 76 in a satellite unit, six were on home dialysis and 28 on peritoneal giving a total of 271 on some form of dialysis.

Patients must attend their hospital unit three times a week for four hourly sessions of dialysis treatment in order to stay alive or until such time as they receive a transplant.

Dialysis works as an artificial kidney it removes toxins from the body when their failed kidneys can no longer undertake this function. These forms of the treatment actually keep the person alive until such time as they receive a kidney transplant treatments, which holds the only hope for these patients returning to a normal lifestyle and be free of dialysis as is the case for so many other illnesses like CF, liver failure, heart and lung disease.

There are a large number of transplant recipients in Clare who have enjoyed the gift of life thanks to the generosity of donor families.

The IKA is calling on individuals, families, businesses and organisations across the county to help make a difference in the lives of people living with, and affected by kidney disease and support it in its provision of vital services to kidney patients and their families.

Every donation, big or small, will contribute to improving the lives of kidney patients in Ireland.

Last November, former Health Minister Stephen Donnelly (FF)told Deputy Violet Anne (Ind) the HSE has advised that work is underway to progress the development of haemodialysis services in Ennis. The project is being led by the HSE to drive improvements to the existing services.

The HSE Board approved the project in July 2024 and the procurement process is now complete.

“The HSE has advised that once planning construction and commissioning phases are completed, they expect that this service will be delivered by quarter two in 2026,” he said.