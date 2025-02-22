Clare Champion Print Subscription
Clare music feels the Phoenix effect

Musicians Emily Boatman, Seyifunmi Lamina, Gareth Skudra, Zuzanna Pasek and Eric Balog of Ennis Community College, some of the recipients of the Instrument appeal pictyred alondside organiser Cllr Mary Howard
Jessica Quinn
A “LITTLE bit of magic” sparked during a visit by an American high school marching band to Ennis more than a decade ago has grown into a musical project which is continuing to strike a chord in the county capital.

In 2013 the St Mary’s High School Marching Band from Phoenix, Arizona visited its twin town of Ennis at the invitation of the Ennis Phoenix Twinning Board to perform in the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

While here the youngsters performed with students from local schools including Scoil Chríost Rí, sharing their love of music together.

That experience was the catalyst for the creation of the Ennis Instrument Appeal which aims to find new homes for unwanted instruments.

