Clare Marts to continue sales

CLARE Marts have announced that they will not be shutting down sales, but they are introducing a number of measures due to the Corona Virus.

In a statement it said, “Clare Marts Limited will operate their sales as usual until further notice. The new protocol that will be in place are as follows:

“1) Limited access will only be allowed in the sales rings to people who have business to conduct there, and at all times will be restricted to less than 100 people.

“2) Clare Marts would ask only people with business at the mart to attend (buyers, sellers and hauliers) during this crisis.

3) Parents are requested to keep children away from the mart at this time due to the current

situation.”