Clare man loses substantial sum of money in ‘eir’ scam

GARDAÍ in Clare have warned “people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis”.

This comes as a man was scammed out of a “substantial” sum of money in the county after falling victim to fraudsters claiming to be from Eir.

Sergeant Triona Brooks, Crime Prevention Officer outlines that gardaí received a report during the week from a gentleman who had received a call from someone purporting to be from Eir saying that their internet had been hacked.

The caller requested that the man go online and enter his details. “He did this and then realised that it was a scam and he is at a loss of a substantial sum of money,” said Sergeant Brooks.

“We need everyone to spread the word, people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis. Anyone who rings, texts or emails you out of the blue and requests personal information such as bank details, they are not to be trusted.

“Do not click into any links they send you or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email.

“If you think you have been scammed stop communication immediately, contact your bank if you have sent money and don’t be afraid to report it to the Gardaí – you will be treated with total confidentiality.”