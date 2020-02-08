Clare Lose Out In Youths Cup Opener

Clare are preparing for a road trip in the quarter finals of the Inter-League Youths Cup.

It’s after they lost 3-2 to Galway in their group tie in a wet and windy Frank Healy Park with that result seeing the Tribesmen go through as group winners.

It was a game played in difficult conditions for both sides throughout, with the home side taking a 1-0 lead at the break. That lead goal arrived inside the opening 10 minutes when an own goal saw Clare go in front.

The second half began in a frantic manner, with Galway levelling proceedings at 1-1. As Storm Ciara continued her path across the county, it was Storm Devanney who popped up on the hour mark to put Clare back in front.

Galway continued to apply pressure, and it paid with 15 minutes to go as they struck for the leveller once more. They hit the front for the first time in the contest just moments later, and they held out to take to the win.

It means Clare will be away for their quarter final tie with details of that fixture TBC.