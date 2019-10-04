Clare IFC Semi Final Preview: St Breckan’s v St Joseph’s Doora Barefield

This promises to be an intriguing tie as two of the favourites from the outset of the championship do battle for a place in the decider.

While both sides have been putting in consistent performances in their run to the last four, it could also be argued that both have plenty improvement left to come. St Joseph’s were held to a battling draw against Kildysart in the opening round but have been well clear of their opponents in all their ties since that game. St Breckan’s are yet to put a foot wrong as they forged a comfortable path through the group stages before easing past O’Curry’s last time out.

There is no doubt but that this will be the biggest test that either side have faced so far. The Parish are on a crest of a wave as they chase an intermediate hurling and football double with the hurlers producing a remarkable turnaround to overcome Scariff last weekend to book their final spot. While the crossover between the two squads may not be as significant as other clubs, there is still a sizeable contingent who will have to go to the well once more so recovery from that tie will be a factor.

St Breckan’s have no such concerns and will be fresh after what was a comfortable victory over O’Curry’s a fortnight ago. They have been in control of all their games so far, but Donie Garrihy and his management team will be aware that their toughest test of the year is coming down the tracks this weekend. Not having being really tested up to now might be a slight concern but with a renewed focus about the North Clare men this year, they will be ready for the fight.

The midfield battle will be crucial where St Joseph’s hold the edge on physicality with Leo Duggan and Eoin Hanrahan, but the St Breckan’s pairing of Dale Masterson and Liam Tierney will look to counter that by keeping the play wide. A lot of the outcome of this game will depend on who comes out on top in the match ups in the St Joseph’s half-forward line and St Breckan’s half-back line. Brian Guilfoyle and Cian McDonough have been central figures for St Joseph’s to date, while Alan Sweeney and Jack Sheedy have been in excellent defensive form for St Breckan’s. The launch pad for victory could well be decided here, with the North Clare side holding a slight advantage. It also looks to be a dangerous inside line for St Breckan’s with Rowan Danaher, Joe McGann and Aiden Davidson all in brilliant form, and St Joseph’s may well need to consider dropping a man back to deal with that threat.

On championship form to date, it would appear that St Breckan’s will carry the favourites tag into this tie. There is a renewed sense of purpose about them this year with a strong spine to the team giving them a solid foundation. St Joseph’s will not make it easy and it will be a tie that goes down the home straight, but it should be St Breckan’s who cross the line in front.

Verdict: St Breckan’s

Managers Views

St Breckan’s: Donie Garrihy

“We have not been going too badly so far but ultimately your season will be defined by what is in the cupboard at the end of it so we will see can we do that. I will never be happy but that is just the way I am. I am always looking to see a top performance every day and even if a team I am with has delivered a great performance, I am always looking for more. The lads know they will have to be totally committed and leave everything on the pitch and if they do that, it goes a long way to trying to be satisfied. We have had really tough battles across the championship. Eire Óg were really tough to break down and had an excellent goalkeeper and defenders, and before that you could really see the mark of Martin Morrissey all over Coolmeen. They beat Eire Óg in the first round and I thought they played better against us when we met them because of Martin. O’Curry’s had loads of experience for us to overcome and that made it a tough one for us” said Garrihy.

With the chance to regain senior status now moving into sharp focus for all four teams left in the championship, Garrihy feels it will come down to the attitude and commitment shown across the board.

“The lads are really committed and are brilliant lads. Anything we have asked of them they have done, and they love their club. Our motto up here is One Life One Club and that means a lot. Our Junior B team were beaten in the semi-final last Sunday and that game was massive for them. Our club means everything to us in Lisdoonvarna and Doolin. St Joseph’s had a great win in the hurling after extra-time and that will do them good going forward too. I am a firm believer that you try to win every single thing you are in because there is no point in going to make up the numbers or just to try and look good. We want to play well and you can rest assured we are going there to win. Anyone worth their salt will be going all out at this stage to get to the final because ultimately your career as a manager or a player is defined by what is in the cupboard at the end of the season” he concluded.

St Joseph’s Doora Barefield: Cathal O’Sullivan

“At the start of the year, the objective was to get out of what was a very tough group of Kildysart and Naomh Eoin. We were very pleased to be able to do that, and with the hurlers making the intermediate final and we’ve now a chance to do that too; we’re all in a good place.

“There’s around 10 lads that play both and between small knocks, long-term injuries and lads concentrating on the hurling, the way we have gone about training this year means a lot of our lads are in very good shape.

“We haven’t picked up too many serious injuries bar the two Hannans, which are big ones. Tom did his cruciate ligament but Jack fortunately didn’t, but he won’t be back for Sunday. Initially he thought it was done but on inspection it wasn’t. If we make the final, he may be back for it but he’s definitely out for Sunday,” Cathal said.

St Joseph’s have had to dig deep to secure a draw and two wins on their way to the semi-final, but those battling qualities and the talent of the youth coming through, give St Joseph’s a potent blend.

“The Kildysart game was tough. We had the winning of it and they got a lucky goal that brought them back into it. Then in the end we were nearly lucky to draw with them. The breaks went our way against Naomh Eoin and our forwards really performed that day. The game against Wolfe Tones was always going to be tough, they’re quite a similar side to us in that they’re young and have a good bit of speed. Again, the breaks went our way that day and we got a penalty and Kieran Thynne stuck it.

“In the last eight or nine years we have had a lot of success in underage football and this year the aim was to bring a lot of the players from those successes through and letting them express themselves. We’re fortunate to have such good young forwards. We used that to our advantage so far but we know Breckans are tough men and are good footballers. So, we’ll have to see what way we go about it,” Cathal said.