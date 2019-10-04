Clare IFC Semi-Final Preview: Shannon Gaels v Kildysart

The derby element only adds to what promises to be an enthralling clash as the neighbours cross swords at this stage for the second year running. It was Kildysart who held the whip hand when they met 12 months ago before narrowly losing out to Kilrush in the decider.

Shannon Gaels have come back to this stage once more with a perfect record after three wins on the bounce. They withstood a late fightback from Kilkee to take victory in the opening round before easing past O’Curry’s to seal top spot in their group. It was a much different affair in another derby showdown with Coolmeen in the last eight where a battling second-half performance saw them through.

Kildysart shared the spoils with Doora Barefield on their first day out before a comfortable win over Naomh Eoin. They were equally comfortable winners over Kilfenora in their quarter-final tie as they ran out 3-10 to 0-8 winners in an impressive showing.

Both sides had encouraging league campaigns as they reached their respective finals which ensured promotion, but both also tasted defeat in those games. Kildysart were operating in second tier and the level of opposition they faced there has prepared them well for championship where they have continued that form. Shannon Gaels have done likewise after climbing out of the third tier and will be encouraged by how they ground out the win over Coolmeen a fortnight ago.

Much of this tie will centre on who comes out on top of the midfield battle. The match-up of Emmet McMahon and Mikey O’Malley will be key, with McMahon adding to his growing reputation after some impressive performances so far. O’Malley’s task against Coolmeen was limiting the influence of Cathal O’Connor and if he can repeat the trick here with McMahon then it will be a major fillip for the Gaels. County man Darragh Bohannon will once more be on the edge of the square for Paddy Keane’s side with Brian Eyres likely to be detailed to him. His ball winning ability and intelligent use of possession is central to what the Gaels do, so this match-up will be a key one. Kildysart have danger men aplenty in their front six with the O’Connor’s, Diarmuid O’Donnell and Seamus Casey all chipping in with scores. The inside line in particular looks like one that could do damage with Neil O’Connor and O’Donnell likely to be picked up by Michéal Lorigan and Tomás Cleary.

The revenge mission for Shannon Gaels along with the derby factor means this is one that should draw a large crowd to Cooraclare. It will likely be a psychical encounter with space around the middle third at a premium, so work-rate will be vital for whoever comes out on top. For Shannon Gaels, they will know that their second-half performance against Coolmeen will simply not do if they are to reverse the fortunes. Kildysart have been putting up good scores in their last two games, but this weekend’s opponents represent a step up in class.

It will not be a surprise to see either side coming through, but Kildysart are coming into this one in slightly better form and might just edge a tie that could well go the distance.

Verdict: Kildysart

Managers Views

Kildysart: Noel Garry

“We had a tough enough group group, I think they were calling it a group of death. You had Barefield coming down from senior and we got a draw against them the first day then we beat Naomh Eoin fairly comfortably in the next round. Against Kilfenora we started quickly and stuck in two goals at the start of the game and then added on a few points and that was it really. The game was sort of over after the first twenty minutes or so. We held them fairly well after that and they found it hard to get back into the game. To me, that illustrated how important it can be to get a good start to a game,” Noel said.

Noel points out that his team is almost divided down the middle with the backs the more experienced and seasoned heads while nearly all of their forwards are young, fast and tricky. He thinks this blend has allowed Kildysart to play a lovely brand of football this year, that has served them well thus far.

“Our back line are more experienced players, Brian Eyres, Shane McNeilis among many others. Rory McMahon would be our youngest back, but very experienced at the same time and a very good footballer. In midfield then we have young and old, and the oldest one of our forwards is Keith O’Connor. The rest then are more or less U-21, so there is a great blend there. To be honest, it is a privilege to manage this group. It is great to have that bit of youth coming through, whereas before we didn’t have that, and we were trying to dog out wins. Nowadays, we can play more of a free-flowing brand of football,” Noel pointed out.

Noel says that the rivalry has always existed between the clubs but that it is one in good spirits. He also isn’t taking the challenge ahead of his side too lightly, either.

“The Gaels and Kildysart go back a long way. The rivalry was always there. We all went to school with each other and the lads probably still go to school together now. The Gaels have been impressive enough this year. They’ve had a fairly hard run through too, as hard as we have, and they have kept winning. They are as good as us and they have plenty of young lads coming through too.”

Shannon Gaels: Paddy Keane

“We are happy with how things have gone this year. We put in a good campaign in the league and managed to get promoted. We have worked very hard since July but now we are up against a very experienced Kildysart team that probably should have won the intermediate championship last year. They have some really classy players up front who will cause us plenty problems and they are a good lively team. They have plenty experience to call on too which is always important and they are also up to the Cusack Cup now so we are expecting a really lively encounter” said the Cooraclare native.

It is a second derby showdown in a row for Shannon Gaels after they were forced to dig deep for victory over neighbours Coolmeen last time out. Keane is confident his side can handle another occasion like that.

“We would hope the lads are ready for it at this stage. We played them last year in the semi-final and they were the better team on the day. They have that element of experience throughout the team and it will be really tough but I am confident we will be up for the battle. Hopefully we can improve again from the Coolmeen game. That was a really tough encounter with a really tight finish and our lads stood up well to it. We have a few injuries that we hope we can get cleared up but that is just something you will always have to deal with at this time of the year. You need a big squad to win anything and the bench is really important now in the modern game. The day is gone that the bare 15 will win and it is now just as important to make sure that you have quality to come into the game at the crucial times. We have trained hard and that’s all we can do. It is going to be a massive estuary derby and we are expecting a huge battle but I know our lads will be up for the fight” he said.