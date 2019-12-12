Clare GAA Delegates To Discuss Motion To Sell Clareabbey Site In Favour Of Caherlohan Move

There are 37 motions to be discussed by delegates at the 2019 Clare GAA Convention this Thursday evening, but one of those could lead to a new administrative home for the association in the county in 2020.

Tulla GAA Club is behind the motion, which calls for the board to sell their property in Clareabbey and move their headquarters to Caherlohan. The motion states that this could be looked into in the next three months. Caherlohan, which is located in the parish of Tulla, is currently the site for Clare GAA’s Centre of Excellence facility while Clareabbey is the current administrative base. The Clareabbey site also includes dressing rooms and a pitch along with adjacent car parking spaces. Meanwhile Tulla GAA Club is also calling for club delegates to the county board meetings to be subject to the five year rule, which is currently in place in relation to the term that officers can hold in their board positions, while the club has also submitted a motion that 20% of all fees paid by children participating in GAA Summer camps should go to the host club.

Another motion which is likely to be the source of plenty debate on the night is from Sixmilebridge GAA Club, who are calling for any player over the age of 40 to be automatically regraded to the lowest grade that his club play at. They are also calling for players who have not played for two years to be automatically regraded to the level below that which they previously played. That motion is along with another from the club which looks for an independent review of the regrading system in the county, with a committe to be formed consisting of a nominated person from each of the adult championship winning teams of 2019. This committee would report back to the January meeting of the board with a set of recommendations to be voted on. The current county hurling champions are also seeking a new committee of 3-5 club delegates which would monitor the implementation of successful motions to Convention. The club are also proposing that all holders of provincial and All-Ireland senior medals with Clare be given a lifetime pass to attend all GAA fixtures in the county free of charge.

Other motions to be discussed on the night include medical personnel such as a doctor or ambulance be on site in Cusack Park for semi-finals and final and all major matches (Kilmihil GAA), that a quota system be introduced when venues for senior and intermediate football championship games are decided (Kilrush GAA), and that the times of county championship games are staggered more in order for people to be able to attend as many games as possible (O’Callaghan’s Mills GAA).