Clare GAA Asked To Donate Defibrillator In Kilkee In Memory Of Dave Weldrick

Clare GAA has been asked to consider donating a defibrillator at Kilkee beach in memory of one the county’s former football coaches.

Limerick native Dave Weldrick passed away aged 71 after getting into difficult swimming at the West Clare resort last August.

Former football board chairman and Naomh Eoin delegate Gabriel Keating officially proposed a vote for sympathy for Mr Weldrick’s family at this week’s county board meeting, and outlined that he had been a great visitor to the peninsula and Kilkee in particular. He stated that during Mr Weldrick’s time with the Clare footballers, they achieved promotion to Division Three of the National League, and were unlucky not to make it as far as Division Two.

He stated that fundraising efforts were underway locally in Kilkee to purchase more defibrillators, and detailed that Mr Weldrick may well have been saved if a defibrillator was located near to where the incident occurred.

He asked that the Finance Committee of Clare GAA consider donating the cost of a unit in memory of Dave Weldrick and his service to Clare football.