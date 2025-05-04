Clare family ‘humbled’ by funeral of Pope Francis

A primary school teacher from Clare who attended Pope Francis funeral with her husband and daughter in Rome last week has said they felt it was important to pay their respects, and it was “a nice opportunity” to reflect on their own lives.

Marguerite O’Leary, her husband John, and her 14-year-old daughter Ellen queued for more than five hours on Wednesday of last week to see the late pontiff’s remains at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Ms O’Leary, who teaches at Crusheen National School said they had just landed in Rome for a family holiday on Monday when they discovered from their phones that the head of the Catholic Church had just died.

They had intended to go to the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis scheduled for April 27 while in Rome, and had even gone to the Parish Office in Ennis to get medals blessed before they left. However, they got to attend Pope Francis’ funeral instead.

“We knew he was unwell, and thought ‘what if he dies when we are there’ but tried to put it out of our minds.

“We definitely felt we had to pay our respects. He was a great pope. He was a humble man, and he related to people and to those on the margins of society.

“We thought it would be nice to go and wait, and it felt like a pilgrimage.”

And so they went to St Peter’s Basilica on the Wednesday to see the late pope laid out.

“It was special to go into St Peter’s – it’s a beautiful basilica,” she said. “It was very prayerful, and people were silent.

“People were respectful though, and they were happy to wait to pay their respects.”

While the mood was reflective, it was sometime sombre too, Marguerite felt.

“He was an old man, but he’d a great belief he’d be in a life after death, and he’ll go to heaven and the father now his earthly struggles are over.”

The O’Leary family also went to Pope Francis’ funeral mass on Saturday, joining the quarter of a million mourners who attended alongside Catholic cardinals, religious representatives of other churches, as well as heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.

They got a spot directly behind the seated area and they had a very good view with a large screen close helping them view the special ceremony.

“We offered up our prayers for the Pope and our own intentions.

“It was very prayerful, and even though there was a two-our wait to get in, everybody was very patient.

“There was a lot of young people who had travelled – it was lovely to see young people interested in their faith.”

Marguerite said she admired the late Pope, and respected that he was working right up until the end.

She described him as “the pastor giving leadership and hope” an appropriate description given that 2025 is a Jubilee Year of Hope and a special year which only comes around every 25 years on the Catholic church’s calendar.

After Pope Francis’ burial, the family spent Thursday at the Basilica Sant Maria Maggiore, where he is buried.

“It is a beautiful basilica, and I think it was interesting that it was the one where he chose to be buried – he chose to be with the people there, and was one of us.

“Overall, it was a nice opportunity to reflect on our own life, and very often we don’t reflect because life is so busy.

“And there was that lovely atmosphere in Rome.”

Marguerite acknowledged she didn’t get the chance to see Pope Francis at Knock or the Phoenix Park when he visited Ireland in 2018.

“This time I said no matter what, I am going,” she said.

Weather-wise, it was hot when they were queuing on both Wednesday and Saturday, and she was grateful for the stewards who handed out bottles of water at the requiem mass.

She was also grateful to receive a copy of Pope Francis’ mass booklet which, although 80 pages long, had a translation into English which meant they could follow along and take part in the mass.

Returning to teaching at Crusheen NS last Monday – one week after Pope Francis died – she found the students and staff to be “really interested” in hearing her story of how she got to attend the funeral of a pope.

“Little did we think going out to Rome that we would be on the news,” she said.