Clare will face Tipperary in the quarter finals of the 2020 Munster Senior Football Championship.

It means the Banner will come up against a familiar face with long time net-minder Joe Hayes now part of David Power’s new Premier backroom team.

The winners of that tie will face either Limerick or Waterford in semi-final, with Kerry and Cork drawn together in the other last four tie.

Fixture details for those games are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.