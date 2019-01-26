Clare dig in to see off Offaly

Division 1 National Camogie League

Eoghan Moloney

Clare 0-10

Offaly 1-5

IT was tough work but Clare fought tenaciously to secure their first win of the 2019 league campaign with a two-point victory over Offaly in Whitegate this afternoon.

Bridin Dinan was the Banner’s chief scorer, slotting six frees and punishing an ill-disciplined Offaly defence, but two points from Susan Fahy and scores from Andrea O’Keefe and Eimear Kelly saw the Banner through a tough challenge.

A Susan Fahy score from an acute angle after 30 seconds got the Banner off to a good start and Andrea O’Keefe doubled their lead three minutes later with a well worked team score before Bridin Dinan made it three points to nothing from a placed ball in the seventh minute. Clare adapted the quicker to the conditions and stole march on their rivals. It would prove vital in the overall context of the game. Offaly got off the mark with a fine individual score from Michaela Morkan in the ninth minute followed by a Mairead Teehan free three minutes later.

Dinan added two more frees before half-time and Morkan bagged her second for Offaly to leave Clare 0-5 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Dinan added her fourth free to give Clare a three-point gap that was wiped out when Ann Marie Guinan pulled on a ricocheted Morkan shot in the 41st minute and rattled the Clare net.

Dinan put Clare ahead once more with a free before Aisling Brennan slotted two fine frees to put Offaly ahead for the first time in the 53rd minute.

Clare rallied valiantly, though, with three scores from Eimear Kelly, a sixth Bridin Dinan free and a Susan Fahy point that saw Clare over the line in a gritty and disciplined display.

Clare: Lauren Solon; Ciara Grogan, Laura McMahon, Carol O’Leary; Aoife Keane, Clare Hehir, Michelle Caulfield; Amy Barrett, Sinead Conlon; Andrea O’Keefe, Eimear Kelly, Susan Fahy; Bridin Dinan, Amy Keating, Roisin Begley.

Offaly: Shannon Touhey; Ann Marie Guinan, Triona McDonald, Sarah Walsh; Grace Teehan, Michaela Morkan, Ciara Brennan; Jean Brady, Aisling Brennan; Orlaigh Keegan, Grainne Egan, Arlene Watkins; Mairead Teehan, Becky Bryant, Christine Cleary.