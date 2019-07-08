Clare couple pick up €1m lotto cheque

A Clare couple were toasted Lotto success on Monday in the National Lottery Winner’s Room after claiming a cheque for €1 million and revealed that the winning ticket was kept safe inside a cushion in their bedroom for more than two weeks

The husband-and-wife syndicate won €1 million after winning the top prize on Lotto Plus 1 from the draw on Saturday June 22. They waited until the news had properly sunk in before claiming their windfall.

This winning ticket was sold at Reddan’s Store and Sixmilebridge Post Office, in Sixmilebridge.

The husband said: “I occasionally buy my tickets in Reddan’s Store as I pass by on the way to work. It was the Sunday when I checked the ticket and when the app told me to contact the National Lottery we knew it was us. We haven’t told anyone so we just unzipped one of the cushions in the bedroom, put the ticket inside, and then put the cushion back on the chair and didn’t look at it until we were ready to make the journey up to Dublin to collect the money”.

The Clare couple who wish to remain anonymous, admitted that they were “still pinching themselves” over their lucky win and have vowed to look after their nearest and dearest with their win.

The winner continued: “We have a family so we will look after them all of course. First and foremost we are doing to clear the mortgage and any debts – do all of the sensible things first. Then we will start making plans on how to enjoy the win. It’s all just so hard to take in. I’m still pinching myself”, he said when presented with the six-figure cheque.