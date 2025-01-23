Clare County Council on standby to deal with Strom Éowyn

Clare County Council is preparing for Storm Éowyn as damage and destruction is expected throughout the county in the next 24 hours.

The Local Authority has activated a Public Contact Number from 8am tomorrow, and more than 150 staff are on standby ready to begin essential work when it is deemed safe to do so.

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Éowyn will sweep across Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning and has issued a Status Red wind warning for County Clare valid from 3am to 11am on Friday with an Orange Wind Warning in place until 4pm.

Clare County Council Interim Chief Executive Dr Carmel Kirby has reiterated the advice of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Team asking people to stay home, stay out of the storm and stay safe.

“We are preparing for an extreme wind event that will pose a direct risk to life and property. People are advised to stay sheltered during the red alert and we will also be asking our staff to stay home until after the red warning and then travel only when it is safe to do so,” she said.

“Our phoneline and email will be active through the storm however and the public are encouraged to call this number to report any infrastructural damage, fallen trees or flooding.

A coordination group will collate and prioritise these calls, and our response team will be mobilised after the event. Clare County Council’s offices, libraries and facilities will remain closed tomorrow, the public can continue to engage with the local authority by phone or online.”

Meanwhile Clare’s Chief Fire Officer Adrian Kelly added, “The Clare County Fire and Rescue Service is warning the public to stay sheltered during the Red Weather Warning, and to remain vigilant once they begin to move out again.

“We are expecting a lot of issues relating to fallen trees, structural damage and power outages, with tidal surges and flooding also predicted.

“We will be prioritising life at risk calls during the red warning period. We would advise the public to be particularly careful around fallen trees and wires and to call our colleagues in the ESB immediately in the case of a fallen wires.”

Clare Civil Defence has also been placed on standby to respond to the aftermath of Storm Éowyn if required.

The Cold Weather Alert procedure has been enacted within Homeless Services in Clare. Additional spaces are available for those who are in need over the Red Alert period.

Staff in Homeless Provision Services along with An Garda Siochana are aware of this and the supports available.

The local numbers during and after Storm Éowyn:

Fire & rescue emergencies: 999 or 112

Clare County Council: 065 6846200

ESB Emergency Services: 1800 372 999.

Uisce Éireann: 1800 278 278