Clare coastal communities warned to take care during Storm Brendan

Met Eireann has issued an orange warning which is in place until midnight tonight. Clare County Council is warning coastal communities that high spring tides accompanied by a storm surge will coincide with the arrival of Storm Brendan and may lead to coastal flooding. The public are also advised to exercise caution when driving especially in coastal areas and allow additional time for their journey.

“Clare County Council are advising the public to take care in coastal areas this evening/tonight especially. Strong winds coupled with the spring tides will generate a significant tidal surge and may lead to localised flooding in some areas,” the local authority said in a statement today.

“The public are advised to be aware that the weather is expected to be extremely windy with stormy condition, heavy rain and a risk of lighting and thunder. The public are advised to stay back , stay high and stay dry,” the statement added.