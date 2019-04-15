Home » Sports » Clare Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday April 15th 2019
Clare Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday April 15th 2019
April 15, 2019
On this weeks podcast:
We hear from Cratloe native Naomi Carroll about her journey back to fitness after suffering a cruciate knee injury, and Clare soccer stalwart Jim Madden is in to cast an eye over the Clare Cup semi-finals and recent revelations at the FAI.
