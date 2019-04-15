Home » Sports » Clare Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday April 15th 2019

Clare Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday April 15th 2019

April 15, 2019 685 Views

On this weeks podcast:

We hear from Cratloe native Naomi Carroll about her journey back to fitness after suffering a cruciate knee injury, and Clare soccer stalwart Jim Madden is in to cast an eye over the Clare Cup semi-finals and recent revelations at the FAI.

About Derrick Lynch

Avatar

Check Also

Clare See Off The Challenge Of Tipperary In Munster MFC

Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One Round Two: Clare 1-10 Tipperary 0-6 Clare picked up …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!