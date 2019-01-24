Clare Champion 2019 National Hurling League Preview

Clare get their 2019 National Hurling League campaign underway this Saturday evening against Tipperary under the lights in Thurles.

Ahead of that, The Clare Champion’s Derrick Lynch sat down with 2013 All-Ireland winning heroes Colin Ryan & Brendan Bugler along with former Clare captain Tommy Guilfoyle to look ahead to the action.

We also rounded up some Clare hurling legends to give their thoughts on the burning questions ahead of the National League.

You can also read what joint manager Donal Moloney and a resurgent Niall Deasy had to say, along with a full preview of each game and a look at what might be in store over the next while in this week’s print edition of The Clare Champion.