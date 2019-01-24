Clare Champion 2019 National Football League Preview

Clare begin a third consecutive season in Division Two of the National Football League this Sunday when Donegal make the trip to Cusack Park.

The Clare Champion’s Derrick Lynch was joined by former Clare star and selector Ger Keane, former Clare selector David O’Brien and former Clare U21 manager Joe Garry to look ahead to how it may unfold.

We also gathered the opinions of some of well-known faces in Clare football circles to see how they think it will all unfold.

You can also read interviews with Colm Collins, Gary Brennan and Brian Carson along with a full breakdown of all the teams and games in Division Two in this week’s print edition of The Clare Champion.