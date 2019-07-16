Clare bakers raise €2,642 for Temple Street Hospital

Bakers in Clare rose to the occasion this April, as they raised a total of €2,642 at this year’s Great Irish bake for Temple Street. People from all over the county took to their kitchens for the cause.

Temple Street was also delighted to welcome broadcaster and mum Karen Koster in the kitchen as Great Irish Bake Ambassador, who helped raise awareness and encourage people all over Ireland to put on their aprons and raise money for a great cause.

Bake sales were held in homes, schools and businesses across the Ireland, with a total of €226,152 raised by Temple Street’s Great Irish Bakers nationwide. The money raised will help buy vital, lie-saving equipment for our wards, departments, theatres and ICU, which is going to directly benefit thousands of sick children.