Clare artists paint their place in history

Ten Clare students have scooped top prizes in this year’s 71st Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 12-13 years age category, 12-year-old Emily Coffey, a pupil at CBS Primary School, Ennis took second prize for her work entitled ‘Warmth’.

“Emily uses coloured pencils to depict an embrace between owner and pet: the central positioning of the dog evokes contentment as it looks out from within the soft tonally blended warm coat,” said Final Adjudicator and Irish visual artist, curator and educator, Pauline O’Connell.

