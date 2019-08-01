Clare And Tipperary Set For Titanic Showdown In All-Ireland LGFA IFC Quarter-Final

Clare and Tipperary go head to head this weekend in the All-Ireland ladies intermediate football quarter-final.

The Munster rivals are clashing for the second time in this year’s championship campaign with the Premier coming out on top when they met in the provincial decider.

Tipperary blazed through group two of the intermediate championship with three wins from three, while Clare’s win over Laois was enough to see them through to the knockout stages.

With a huge challenge ahead, Clare captain Laurie Ryan feels it is one that the whole squad are looking forward to.

“It is a game that we might have expected coming down the tracks given how other results were panning out but now it is confirmed and we are focused on it. They are a really top class team and we will have to be at our best for going up against them and hopefully try to make up for that Munster final loss. We know how good they are going to be but these are the games you want to be involved in and we are looking forward to taking on one of the best teams out there” she noted.

Clare warmed up for this showdown by racking up 4-13 against Laois to secure their place in the quarter-finals, having bounced back strongly from defeat against Wexford in their opening game. Ryan admits that performance was a positive one but no one is getting carried away.

She said: “We knew we had to put in a performance on the day but there is still plenty to work on. We went out and got the result we needed but we have plenty to improve on. Both those performances in the All-Ireland series were a step up from what we had produced in the Munster campaign so that was a huge positive for us too. We need to really drive it on now and the weeks rest will be a great help to us I think. It will allow a bit of recovery whereas they are coming in off the back of three weeks in a row. It will be factor because we saw it last year ourselves. We went into a quarter-final off after playing for three weeks in a row and we all felt a bit dead in comparison to Meath who had come in after having the rest. You don’t really realise it until you are in the moment and it suddenly dawns on you that it is the fourth match in four weeks and it is going to catch up with you at some stage. Tipperary have had club championship in the middle of it too and that is a lot so the weeks rest could really be vital”.

Clare have been consistently making the knockout stages of the championship in recent years but have not gotten back to the final since defeat to Kildare in 2016. With a host of younger players now having a real impact along with the more experienced campaigns, it was expected that Clare would be among the main contenders for All-Ireland glory in 2019. Ryan feels this challenge against Tipperary could well be the biggest of all.

“We are just hoping that the girls who have a few niggles will get them cleared up and everyone will be ready to go. We are improving with every game which is what you want to be doing at this time of the year and we have really nothing to lose going into this quarter-final. All the pressure is on Tipperary. They beat us well in the Munster Final, they have had brilliant performances right across the year so it is all on them and we are coming in as underdogs really. It is something that we didn’t have last year where we would have been favourites and to be honest it is not something that we handle very well. With a young team it is hard to handle expectation and the favourites tag and it is something that we have struggled with. When we are perceived as being the better team on the day, we probably don’t perform as well as we should and I think that is something that James (Murrihy) has been trying to address with us since he’s gotten involved. It is different now going into this knowing that they are red hot favourites and it is up to us to go out there and prove that we are well capable of being here” she stated.

The squad and management have been hosting two special guests in recent weeks as Adelaide Crows stars Chelsea Randall and Mairjana Rajcic joined fellow AFLW champion Ailish Considine during the early part of the campaign. The Aussie stars have since flown back down under having spent a number of weeks in west Clare and during their time, they were part of the training sessions along with helping out on matchdays. Ryan admits they had a huge impact on the whole squad.

“It was excellent to have the two girls around. They both came in and did a bit of training with us and just the positive vibes they brought to the place was brilliant. Just to see how they could answer questions and all that was great and it brought about a different level of how we approached things. We all came away from the sessions they were at thinking it was brilliant and they were great on match-days too. They would be coming into us and they would know exactly what to say to get you going for the next ball and it was an excellent experience to have had them around” she noted.