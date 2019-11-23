Christmas in Ennis launches next Friday

SANTA Claus is coming to town on Friday, November 29, and will join Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr. Johnny Flynn, for the official switching on of the Christmas Lights and the launch of the ‘Christmas in Ennis’ programme in O’Connell Square from 5pm.

The Mayor will be joined by two Students from Senior Infants in the Holy Family Junior school, showcasing their design & creativity in the painting of the hoarding surrounding the Christmas Tree, as Winners of the Ennis MD Art Competition.

Colum McGrath will MC and Eimear Considine, AKA “the Eimearnator”, will be a special guest in an event not to be missed.

Santa Claus is excited to attend the event which will also feature children’s entertainment, carol singing, hot chocolate, face-painting and much more. In conjunction with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights at 6pm, the Lions Club of Ennis will launch their Remembrance Tree intiaitive in aid of Cahercalla Hospice at 5.25pm.

Road closures will be in place in O’Connell Square and O’Connell Street as advertised from 3-8pm to facilitate this highly-anticipated event.

On Saturday, November 30, the festivities continue at the Music in the Market Event from 2-6pm. This event highlights the musical talents of local groups, bands & choirs who will be entertaining the crowds, while the little ones enjoy a range of activities including face painting, gingerbread decorating & Christmas decoration upcycling workshop. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

To spread a little more Christmas cheer, Ennis is delighted to welcome “Retro Drive-In Movies” from Friday, December 6 to Sunday December 8. Enjoy festive classics such as Home Alone and Elf on the “world’s biggest LED screen” with the sound coming through your car stereo at the Clare Co-Operative Marts Car Park, Quin Road, Ennis. Tickets can be booked through www.retrodrivein.ie/ennis

“The Speks” present a lively show of Christmas themed nursery rhymes and sing-along songs at Glór theatre at 2pm on Saturday, December 7. This is just one of a fantastic selection of festive entertainment at Glór throughout the Christmas period. Log onto glor.ie/events for for further details.

The streets of Ennis will come alive to the sound of Christmas music from December 14, when Christmas Street Radio returns until Christmas Eve. Well-known local radio presenter Ger Sweeney will be broadcasting daily from Ennis Market with the broadcast being relayed on street speakers throughout the town.