Christmas Comes Early for Ennis Boutiques 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

IT was glamour all the way in Ennis last Saturday as the town staged a day-long fashion and wellness extravaganza to showcase the variety of independent shops the town offers.

Organised by Experience Ennis, the jam-packed event certainly put the fun back into the traditional shopping experience.

The day-long event kicked off at 11am with a prosecco brunch in Ennis’s hottest new venue, The Monks’ Society, formerly Cloisters Restaurant.

This was followed by a fashion show where broadcaster Lorraine Keane and stylist Laura Jordan discussed the latest trends and style tips and introduced highlights of the season from over 16 participating Ennis boutiques.

Following the fashion show, visitors went on to enjoy a wide range of events, entertainment and promotions in boutiques across the town.

Such was the buoyancy around the town, retailers reported a 30% increase in sales, and others noted it was the equivalent of Christmas Eve.

The day was wrapped up with a ‘Sex and Wellness’ panel discussion in the Old Ground Hotel where Lorraine Keane hosted a lively and entertaining discussion with several high profile experts, including writer and broadcaster Barbara Scully; Dr Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist in the Bons Secours; Dr Maire Finn, GP who is focused on Women’s health and wellbeing; and Grace Alice O’Shea, sex and intimacy expert.

The discussion examined women’s hormone health and sexual wellbeing from a young age right through to post menopause.

