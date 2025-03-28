Championship momentum at core of league decider

National Camogie League Division 1B Final

Clare v Antrim

at Abbottstown Pitch 1, Saturday 2pm (Patrick Murphy, Carlow)

Its hard to believe that it’s 17 years since Clare’s last national success for their flagship camogie side. While 2008 will forever be remembered for finally being rewarded for their persistence and perseverance after an seemingly interminable series of agonising final reverses, there was a steely determination that season to finally banish their unwanted bridesmaid’s tag once and for all.

It was a National League triumph that finally got the ball rolling with a Division 2 decider victory over Derry fuelled by their loss to the same opponents in the previous year’s All-Ireland Junior Final.

With silverware finally secured, the monkey was off their backs for the championship and that freedom showed in what was another rollercoaster ride to the holy grail in typically dramatic fashion against Offaly in Croke Park that September.

It has major parallels to the current side that may not have been knocking on the door at senior level but having maintained their top flight status over the intervening 17 seasons, only reaching the knock-outs stages on two occasions, there is a real hunger to break that group stage hoodoo.

As Waterford and Dublin have demonstrated in the two previous years of this new National League format, the momentum of winning the 1B title can be transformational for the championship as the Deise proved when building on their 2023 1B success to actually reach a first All-Ireland Senior decider in 78 years while only twelve months ago, Dublin followed suit by seeing off perennial contenders Kilkenny and qualifying for only their second All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final since 1990.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the winner of Saturday’s decider will replicate those remarkable feats but it does provide a greater confidence and self-belief to aim higher.

Antrim arguably possess the greater need, having been relegated from senior level at the backend of last year. Having soared to intermediate honours in 2021 and adding an All-Ireland Junior crown for their second string twelve months later, the Ulster side seemed set for a prolonged period back in the top flight. However, it hasn’t quite worked out that way, with their best opportunity to bounce back coming this summer when senior habits are still fresh in the muscle memory.

Clare too need a boost though as with 1B rivals Limerick and Wexford to come in the All-Ireland group stages, a first quarter-final since 2020 has to be top of John Carmody’s priority list.

A shoulder injury to vice-captain Muireann Scanlon is a big blow to the Banner side but with Clare Hehir now operating in the half-back line, her distribution will be essential to Clare’s fortunes.

The firepower of Aine O’Loughlin, Ziyan Spillane, Ellen Casey and Caoimhe Cahill are matched by an equally balanced Antrim offence led by Caitrin Dobbin, Katie Molloy and Dervla Cosgrove.

It’s an evenly-balanced tie that of course is…

