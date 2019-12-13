Champions Lead The Way In 2019 Clare Camogie All-Star Awards

Derrick Lynch

After their historic county and Munster successes, it is no surprise that Scariff-Ogonnelloe lead the way in the 2019 Clare Camogie All-Star team.

The initiative has been set up this year by Scariff Bay Community Radio in conjunction with Derg Credit Union, who have also provided the trophies for the 2019 awards. It comes after a year that saw the East Clare based station further expand their coverage of camogie in the county, with commentary of all Clare’s league and championship games along with extensive coverage of the club scene.

Scariff-Ogonnelloe climbed the provincial peak at senior level at the first time of asking while their maiden county title came after successive defeats at the last four stages in previous campaigns. The consistency of their performances in 2019 meant that they not only navigated to glory unbeaten, but were never behind in any of their championship outings. They will be bidding to continue that strong run when they face Ulster and All-Ireland champions Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-final in January.

The county and Munster champions have seven representatives on the team with Aisling Corbett, Ciara Doyle, Susan Daly, Susan Vaughan, Mairéad Scanlan, Aoife Power and Marian Rodgers all selected. Beaten county finalists Newmarket on Fergus have three players honoured, namely Laura McMahon, Niki Kaiser and Carol O’Leary. Truagh-Clonlara are represented by Michelle Caulfield and Eimear Kelly, while there are also two awards for Inagh-Kilnamona with nods for Clare Hehir and Andrea O’Keeffe. Kate Lynch of Bodyke-Kilkishen completes this year’s line-up.

The awards will be will be presented at a special ceremony in Fr. McNamara Park this Saturday December 14, with the ceremony being broadcast live on Scariff Bay Community Radio.

Clare Camogie All-Star Team 2019.

Aisling Corbett (Scariff-Ogonnelloe); Ciara Doyle (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), Susan Daly (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), Michelle Caulfield (Truagh-Clonlara); Laura McMahon (Newmarket on Fergus), Clare Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona), Susan Vaughan (Scariff-Ogonnelloe); Andrea O’Keeffe (Inagh-Kilnamona), Kate Lynch (Bodyke-Kilkishen); Niki Kaiser (Newmarket on Fergus), Eimear Kelly (Truagh-Clonlara), Maireád Scanlan (Scariff-Ogonnelloe); Aoife Power (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), Carol O’Leary (Newmarket on Fergus), Marian Rodgers (Scariff-Ogonnelloe).