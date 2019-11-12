Home » Podcasts » Champion Sports Chat Podcast Tuesday November 12th 2019
Scariff-Ogonnelloe's Ciara Doyle in action in the Clare senior camogie final. Pic by Eugene McCafferty

Champion Sports Chat Podcast Tuesday November 12th 2019

November 12, 2019 458 Views

On this week’s podcast:

Scariff Bay Community Radio match commentator Leo Doyle is our special guest as we reflect on a historic weekend for Scariff-Ogonnelloe as they claimed the Munster senior club camogie title.

