The Clare team stand for the anthem before their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly

Champion Sports Chat Podcast Tuesday June 4th 2019 Share Facebook

Twitter

Google +

LinkedIn

Pinterest On this week’s podcast: Derrick Lynch is joined by Joe Garry, Fergie O’Loughlin & Peter O’Connell to review the sporting weekend. Share Facebook

Twitter

Google +

LinkedIn

Pinterest