Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday July 29 2019

July 29, 2019 188 Views

On this week’s podcast:

We review the weekend’s action and ask what can be done to improve the standard of GAA officiating. We also look ahead to this weekend’s opening round of games in the Clare SHC.

