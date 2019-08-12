Home » Sports » Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday August 12th 2019

Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday August 12th 2019

August 12, 2019 474 Views

On this week’s podcast:

Former inter-county referee Rory Hickey joins Derrick Lynch & Peter O’Connell to look back on the weekend’s action and gives his thoughts on where officiating in the GAA is going.

